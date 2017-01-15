Austin, Texas Law Firm Announces New Partner

Austin, Texas. The law firm of Stahl, Bernal, Davies, Sewell & Chavarria is pleased to announce that Alan M. Cohen has been named a partner in the Firm.

Since he joined the firm in 2014, Alan has practiced in the Firm’s Commercial Real Estate, Renewable Energy and Construction practice groups. Alan represents clients throughout the country in wind and solar project development and in all aspects of commercial real estate transactions including finance, purchase, sale, lease, title insurance, construction, PACE (Property Assessed Clean Energy) finance, and entity formation.

Alan is licensed to practice law in Texas and Louisiana. He obtained his Juris Doctor from Louisiana State University. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

The firm offices in Austin, Texas, and recently celebrated its 23rd anniversary since its founding in 1993.

For more information, please see the firm’s website: http://www.sbaustinlaw.com or contact Alan directly at 512-652-2943 or acohen(at)sbaustinlaw(dot)com.