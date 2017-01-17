“This continuing education event has become one of the most popular and successful optometric symposiums during the past few years,” said Dr. Martin

Surgeons from New York’s fastest growing ophthalmic provider network – SightMD – will lecture to primary eye care practitioners on the latest breakthroughs in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the most common vision-threatening conditions at the upcoming 13th Semi-Annual Continuing Education Symposium, according to eye surgeon, Jeffrey Martin, MD, FACS, Chief Executive Officer of SightMD and Managing Partner at North Shore Eye Care, a division of SightMD. This is the first year SightMD will host this semi-annual educational event.

“This continuing education event has become one of the most popular and successful optometric symposiums during the past few years,” said Dr. Martin. “My colleagues and I at SightMD are proud to not only assume the hosting responsibilities for such a prestigious event, but to also help insure that primary care practitioners across the region can be confident of our ongoing commitment to their credentialing and educational requirements. As I have mentioned in the past, we fully embrace this educational opportunity with passion and enjoy the opportunity to catch up with our optometric colleagues to discuss the latest breakthroughs in treatment in our respective fields.”

As a division of SightMD, North Shore Eye Care has served as a trusted leader in optometric co-management and continuing education for many of the leading primary eye care practices in the northeast. This year, North Shore Eye Care will pass the reins for this semi-annual educational symposium to their partners at SightMD, who will carry on the tradition of educational eye care excellence North Shore Eye Care has become known for over the years.

The Huntington Hilton will host this year’s symposium on Sunday, January 22nd in Melville, NY, where an experienced faculty will lecture on a wide variety of topics, including: Cataract Care, Glaucoma Management, Oculofacial Cosmetic Surgery and cornea-related issues like keratoconus and other ectatic disorders. A total of 6 credit hours of continuing education – approved in both New York & Florida – will be presented.

Faculty for this year’s event includes Dr. Martin, who will lecture on the latest updates on cataract removal, lens implantation, laser cataract surgery and LASIK laser vision correction. Board-certified glaucoma and cataract specialist, Raju Sarwal, MD will lecture on glaucoma management and the iStent procedure used during cataract surgery to treat patients with glaucoma. Annual lecturer, eye surgeon John Mauro, DO will present on possible complications that can occur during cataract surgery and other cataract-related issues.

Eye surgeon Michael Savetsky, MD will update attending optometrists on advanced corneal transplant procedures and the latest techniques for treating corneal conditions like keratoconus. Oculofacial cosmetic surgeon Samuel Baharestani, MD will lecture on recent surgical trends, blepharoplasty and the treatment of droopy, sagging eyelids.

“Every member of our rapidly expanding North Shore Eye Care team is extremely proud of the continued growth of this prestigious continuing education symposium,” Dr. Martin said. “We have always worked very closely with our primary eye care community and our entire team at SightMD remains more committed than ever to providing our optometric partners a professional and convenient way to earn their Continuing Education credits each year.”

Cornea and refractive surgery specialist, Brad Kligman, MD will lecture attending doctors on the latest breakthroughs in corneal transplantation for endothelial disease. The title of his course is ‘Evolution from PKP to DMEK and Beyond.’ Dr. Martin pointed out that these courses are not only an excellent opportunity for local optometrists to earn their required Continuing Education credits each year, but also for specialists from SightMD to share meaningful data and procedures that can help primary eye care providers create a patient-centered network of continuous, high quality care with surgeons.

“Our goal with these symposiums is to ensure that our optometric colleagues have access to the latest trends in eye care and that the continuity of care between our two groups is truly seamless,” Dr. Martin said. “We continue to focus on ensuring that Long Island residents have access to the same advanced eye care found in major medical centers.”

SightMD is New York’s fastest growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients the convenience of 20 locations across the greater Long Island / New York metropolitan area and access to 35 ophthalmic surgeons and specialists. It was formed with the merger between North Shore Eye Care and Long Island Eye Surgical Care.

North Shore Eye Care – a division of SightMD – is Long Island’s most established full-service comprehensive eye care provider. This year they are celebrating 54 years of eye care excellence since Dr. Sidney Martin founded the practice in 1962. North Shore Eye Care is the official LASIK Provider of the New York Mets. Many of their physicians have been voted ‘TOP DOCTORS’ in the New York Metro Area by Castle Connolly and North Shore Eye Care has earned ‘Best of Long Island’ honors for the past few years.

North Shore Eye Care maintains offices in Smithtown, Riverhead, Holbrook, Deer Park, Southampton, Southold, Garden City, Huntington, Hauppauge, Hempstead, Little Neck, and Manhattan. They specialize in cataract care, LASIK laser vision correction, glaucoma management, diabetic eye disease, ocular plastic surgery, retinal care and audiology. For more information about North Shore Eye Care, please contact Jacqueline Hernandez at 855-295-4144