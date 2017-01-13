Beauty Expert Gina Rivera’s Franchise Company Reaches Top 25

The Black Hollywood Film Fund is proud to feature Gina Rivera in our featured films...

You have seen Gina Rivera on CBS UNDERCOVER BOSS and now the Beauty Expert and Founder of one of the fastest growing salon chains in the beauty industry, continues to have her star rise as the chain she founded, Phenix Salon Suites, was named #25 on the newly released 2017 Top 500 Franchise list by Entrepreneur Magazine, surpassing some of the most iconic brands in the world of Franchising.

As a primary source for individuals seeking out franchise investments, Entrepreneur ranks companies based on five pillars including cost and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Rivera, a hairstylist for more than 25 years, comes from a salon family with more than 85 years of experience in salon industry. When designing her company, she sought to create a model that provided Salon Professionals with the opportunity to open their own salon at a fraction of the price of opening a full scale salon. Rivera was right on target with her design.

In just five years, since she opened her first location, the company has soared to new heights reaching more than 200 locations alone with plans to expand nationally this year into China. Along with being named 3 times to the Top 500 Franchise list, the company has been named one of the Top Beauty & Fashion franchises and one of the Top Personal Service Franchises as well.

However, it doesn’t stop there, Rivera has soared to new heights as well. In 2015 she was the featured guest on the CBS Emmy winning show UNDERCOVER BOSS in one of the highest rated episodes ever. She also took the market by storm releasing her own product line (by Gina) and her own Professional Hot tool line (Tools by Gina). Her current focus includes the roll out of a high end shampoo, conditioner and hairspray line (BioGen Complex). Her line is set to launch later this year on HSN (Home Shopping Network).

Get ready America because soon you will be seeing a lot more of Gina Rivera who is scheduled to be featured on several National TV Shows and Infomercials. The Silver Screen is not far behind as she has recently teamed up with the Black Hollywood Film Fund. “The Black Hollywood Film Fund is proud to feature Gina Rivera in our featured films currently under production”, stated Executive Curtis Lee Jones of the Black Hollywood Film Fund.

So, keep your eyes on Rivera because, along with owning one of the most successful franchise brands in the industry, the sky seems far from the limit for where she intends to go.