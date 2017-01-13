Beachside rending of the Hampton Inn. We hope the hotel’s beautiful custom design and amenities will attract families and business travelers alike to Northwest Florida.

On Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, Robins & Morton and Innisfree Hotels celebrated the topping out of the hotel company’s newest coastal destination, the Hampton Inn & Suites located at 15505 Front Beach Road on Panama City Beach, Florida.

Facing the Gulf of Mexico, the hotel will contain 182 rooms and will be within walking distance of the premier shopping and retail complex Pier Park. Hotel amenities include a beachfront pool and hot tub, fitness center, bar and hospitality room, dune walkover to the beach, Gulf-front boardroom and breakfast seating, a three-level parking garage and elevated pedestrian connector bridge. The project is slated for completion in Summer 2017.

A ‘topping out’ is a traditional ceremony marking the completion of a structure to its highest point, when the top steel beam is placed upon the roof. During the celebration, guests were treated to musical entertainment and lunch.

The Hampton Inn and Suites will be the newest hotel in the market, unlike any other offering on Panama City Beach, a popular Florida tourist destination.

“With two other Hampton hotels along the Gulf Coast, we are delighted to bring the flag to a beachfront site on Panama City Beach,” Julian MacQueen, founder and CEO of Innisfree Hotels, said. “We hope the hotel’s beautiful custom design and amenities will attract families and business travelers alike to Northwest Florida.”

The new Hampton Inn & Suites is a joint venture between Innisfree Hotels and Stonehill Strategic Capital, two companies with substantial hospitality experience. Robins & Morton serves as General Contractor, with Design Architect Philip Partington of SMP Architecture, Architect of Record Larry Adams of BTA Architects, Interior Designer Adrian Caradine Contract Design, Landscape and Pool Architect WAS Design and Civil Engineer Choctaw Engineering rounding out the team.

