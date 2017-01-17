Data Decisions Group Appoints New Sales Leader in Atlanta Office

Data Decisions Group, LLC (http://www.datadecisionsgroup.com) announced today that Tech Hartness has joined the firm to lead their Atlanta office and further develop their growing portfolio of regional and national accounts. Tech Hartness comes with a wealth of experience within the industry, having spent over 25 years in leadership positions at Metromail, Acxiom, and MarketTouch. During his tenure, he provided data, lists, data processing, analytics and related solutions to leading companies in financial services, telecom, and home services, and other sectors.

Tech joins Data Decisions Group as Vice President of Business Development to continue the company’s aggressive growth in the United States. “I’m very excited to join Data Decisions Group and work with the team to continue their impressive growth,” said Hartness. “I’ve seen first-hand how their data products and services improve the bottom line results for our clients.” He added, “Today, most companies are looking for applications of data that really improve their marketing results. So, there is unlimited demand for our services because they actually deliver the marketing ROI companies are looking for from their data and analytics investments.”

Mike Hail, CEO said “Tech’s deep experience and strong reputation in the data industry are huge assets to Data Decisions Group. We’re experiencing tremendous demand for our services and Tech Hartness will help us meet that demand across several key sectors.” The company currently operates offices in Dallas, TX and Chapel Hill, NC. Tech will lead the company’s newest office in Atlanta, GA. Hail added, “As we continue to expand our data and analytics solutions, Tech Hartness and our entire Atlanta team will be a big part of our growth and our clients’ marketing success.”

About Data Decisions Group

Data Decisions Group provides data, insight, and action services that enable a consumer-first approach to direct marketing across all channels (offline, online, mobile, digital and social). The result is greater consumer engagement and optimal marketing ROI. Our core services include data hygiene, consumer data enhancement and appending, consumer lists, predictive analytics, marketing research, marketing databases, custom audiences across all social and digital channels, and omnichannel campaign management.

