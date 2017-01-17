I DJ Now will be shooting a video for their latest product while also hosting a booth full of hands-on opportunities for aspiring DJs of all levels to try out the latest gear.

New York-based I DJ Now announced their continued participation in the annual National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) show.

Slated for January 19–22, 2017 in Anaheim, California, NAMM is a showcase convention of the latest and greatest products in the music industry. The event is held at the Anaheim Convention Center. I DJ Now has been a proud participant in the show for 20 plus years.

In 2017, I DJ Now will be shooting a video for their latest product while also hosting a booth full of hands-on opportunities for aspiring DJs of all levels to try out the latest gear. Open only to music industry professionals, many of I DJ Now’s client base may be unable to see the video, but I DJ Now has a plan to include them too. Customers and fans can follow I DJ Now on their social media channels to get a glimpse of the video and all the action at NAMM.

“We are so excited to be heading back to NAMM,” said I DJ Now’s National Sales Manager, Evan Marsh. “It’s an annual tradition for us, and it sends us back to New York energized and charged up for the year ahead. We’re ready to share that energy with our customers and make big strides in 2017.”

In 2017 the NAMM experience includes close to 2,000 exhibitors featuring thousands of hands-on experiences. Additionally, the show features a full lineup of big name musical acts playing for entertainment. In 2017, Richie Sambora with Orianthi, Bernie Williams, and Ronnie Spector and the Ronnettes will take the Grand Stage as part of the event.

Music education is also a paramount theme of NAMM, and this year will feature many networking opportunities for advocates of music education in public schools. In addition, NAMM tends to hand out a variety of awards. I DJ Now is in the running for the ‘DJ Multi Store Dealer’ award this year.

About I DJ Now

I DJ Now offers customers a full range of professional-grade DJ equipment, including lighting equipment, live sound equipment, recording devices, speakers, and stage equipment; customers can purchase all of these products online or view them firsthand at interactive showrooms in New York. Since I DJ Now was founded in 1990, the company has won over customers with quality equipment, extensive selection, reasonable pricing, and an emphasis on service; I DJ Now has earned top ratings from the BBB and Biz-Rate, and the company is an Official Authorized Dealer of each brand that it offers. To learn more about I DJ Now or browse the available products, please visit http://www.idjnow.com.