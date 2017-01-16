Your Data Speaks Volumes Scaling SaaS companies is a unique challenge. The Identified Technologies team have incredible instincts and drive, which is especially powerful when combined with decades of expertise and success, said Ned Renzi, Partner at Birchmere Ventures

In an increasingly dynamic commercial drone market, Identified Technologies, today announced its high flying 2016 growth. The company, which provides a fully managed commercial drone solution to the industrial sector (including construction, energy, and mining companies), grew revenues by 900%, added 325% more customers, and increased headcount by 150%.

“Scaling SaaS companies is a unique challenge. The Identified Technologies team have incredible instincts and drive, which is especially powerful when combined with decades of expertise and success,” said Ned Renzi, Partner at Birchmere Ventures, and member of Identified Technologies board of directors.

Key new hires for the company include David M. Hattan as the new Vice President of Sales, Frances Stephen as Vice President of Finance, and Ethan Minogue as Senior Engineer. Hattan has a long history of success in SaaS (Software as a Service) sales. He joined Identified from Redwood City, CA-based Satmetrix, the leading global provider of customer service experience software. Hattan’s past sales leadership experience includes S2 Systems, Trintech, eGistics, Condor Solutions Group, and YouSendIt (now HighTail).

“We are thrilled to have David Hattan join our team. David brings a wealth of sales experience with him, having grown several SaaS companies from startup to successful acquisition,” said Identified Technologies CEO Dick Zhang. “I’m excited to be part of Pittsburgh’s vibrant start-up scene and help Identified Technologies expand its presence in construction, energy, and mining. Our technology has so many different applications, our greatest challenge is keeping up with the incoming demand,” said Hattan.

Frances Stephen joins Identified Technologies as VP of Finance from payroll and HR company CTR based in Pittsburgh. She is an experienced financial executive with years of industrial sector experience. Zhang comments, “We are excited about adding Frances to our team. She is a consummate financial professional who will help us lay the foundation for our next level of growth.”

Ethan Minogue joined the Identified team from SpaceX on the west coast. Minogue commented, "I thought I'd have to stay on the west coast if I wanted to pursue a career in robotics. I'm excited so many innovative companies are establishing themselves in my home town."

About Identified Technologies

Industrial leaders choose Identified Technologies’ eeDaaS (end-to-end Drone as a Service) solution to track and optimize project progress by automatically capturing 3D job site updates at the push of a button. The Pittsburgh-based company’s integrated hardware and software system provides aerial volumetric mapping updates 60 times faster than traditional methods, which can save clients up to 90%. The system automatically gathers processes, stores, and measures industrial projects for progress analysis and secure sharing with stakeholders for real-time action and collaboration.

