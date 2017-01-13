Key Appointments Named to Pura Naturals Senior Management Team

Pura Naturals We have brought together an experienced team in key areas as we position the company to transform what it means to clean

Pura Naturals (OTC Markets: PNAT), the manufacturer of revolutionary foam cleaning products, today announces key leadership positions that will support Robert Doherty, CEO, as they progress toward bringing a better way to clean to the mass market. “We have brought together an experienced team in key areas as we position the company to transform what it means to clean,” says CEO of Pura Naturals, Robert Doherty.

The senior leadership team will notably reflect the strategic importance Pura Naturals places on the customers and the distribution channels that make the Pura products accessible. Effective January 12, 2017, the leadership appointments include:



Derek Duhame, has been appointed President to lead the growth of Pura Naturals across all product lines. Throughout his career, Mr. Duhame has consistently performed at high levels and has increased market share, profitability, and sales productivity for organizations. “I am very excited and honored to lead this innovative company and be a part of such a dedicated and talented team,” says Mr. Duhame who is an empowering and team-inspiring leader with a history of building, training and mentoring high-performing marketing campaigns and cross-functional teams.

Jeff Silver is appointed to Vice President Commercial/Marine Sales for Pura Marine. Jeff has worked in manufacturing and sales, and with marine foam products, for most of his career. His service as a Commodore of the Huntington Beach Yacht Club combined with nearly 20 years in the marine industry position him to provide clients with advanced solutions using Pura Naturals Earth Conscious Foam™

episode49, a creative web design, search engine optimization and digital marketing solutions firm will work directly with Impact Strategic Marketing Insights, LLC to develop a consumer-focused digital presence for Pura Naturals enhanced e-commerce activity. episode49 has been providing business solutions through custom digital development since 1997 and has significant strength in results-driven performance with a high level of data integrity.

About Pura Naturals

Pura Naturals has a household cleaning product that absorbs grease and grime while delivering unique soap infusion without harmful chemicals or the bacteria buildup common with typical sponge products. Pura Naturals’ foam technology was developed in response to the gulf oil spill. The revolutionary foam absorbs grease while repelling water and inhibiting bacteria growth and odors. The earth conscious company prides itself on its plant-based products made from renewable resources with no petroleum by-products. Further information can be found at http://www.puranaturalsproducts.com

