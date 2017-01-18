ProDicator Fashion - FCPX Plugin - Pixel Film Studios ProDicator Fashion is a set of 30 self-animating line indicators which are completely customizable inside of Final Cut Pro X

ProDicator Fashion features 30 self-animating presets with simplistic elements such as lines, shapes and patterns. Utilize ProDicator Fashion to present scenes displaying objects, restaurants on the city block or even to introduce people/characters. Experience the parallax by rotating presets into 3D space with intuitive on-screen controls. Pick and choose from presets with text, drop zones, shapes and more.

With easy on-screen controls, FCPX users can add an extra dimension to their productions. Adjust both Y & Z rotations to achieve the desired angle. Next, alter the length of the preset with the length control found under style controls and utilize the “Angle of View” slider to increase the degree of camera skew.

ProDicator Fashion design is minimalistic, making it the perfect complement to almost any Final Cut pro X project. Change the color, manipulate line density and alter the shapes & textures. All the options needed to create sleek, modern and simplistic designs are all packed into ProDicator’s 30 presets.

ProDicator Fashion is easy to use in Final Cut Pro X. Simply drag a preset into the Final Cut Pro X timeline. Next, stylize the text and customize the elements of the preset using controls found in the inspector window. ProDicator will automatically animate itself in and out at the correct speed.

