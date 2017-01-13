Calvary Helps Educate Community Rabbis

Calvary and the National Association of Chevra Kadisha (NASCK) joined forces again today at the Hospital’s Bronx campus to educate more than 30

community rabbis, rabbinic students, and chaplains, from across the greater New York area.

The event focused on 1) Advanced Directives in Halacha, 2) Pain Management, Delirium and Palliative Care, 3) Hydration and Nutrition, and 4) The Hospital Chaplain as a liaison to the community rabbi.

The attendees learned key medical information needed to provide accurate information to people seeking advice for loved ones or themselves. The speakers at Calvary’s event included:



Rabbi Elchonon Zohn, NASCK

Rabbi Mordechai Willig, Yeshiva University

Rabbi Hershel Welcher, Congregation Ahavas Yisroel

Edward Reichman, MD, Montefiore Hospital

Calvary physicians Michael J. Brescia, Robert Brescia and Christopher Comfort; and

Rabbi Harold Stern, Calvary Chaplain

During the upcoming Shabbat Jan. 14, hundreds of communities nationwide will focus on Parshas Vayechi, and participate in NASCK’s annual TEAM Shabbos program to spotlight issues surrounding serious illness and the end of life. To learn more about Calvary Care for Jewish patients, please visit http://www.calvaryhospital.org/pastoralcare. To learn more about Team Shabbos, visit http://www.TeamShabbos.org.

