VitreosHealth today announced an agreement with NTT DATA Services, formerly Dell Services, making its predictive and prescriptive analytics platform available to NTT DATA Services’ healthcare clients. This strategic relationship is aimed at supporting companies seeking to foster and accelerate the adoption of population health management (PHM) strategies in order to improve the quality of health care and lowering costs while meeting the needs of patients, providers and payers.

“We provide our clients a wide range of population health tools and this agreement with VitreosHealth will expand our offerings by incorporating their predictive analytics capabilities,” said Dan Allison, President, Global Healthcare and Life Sciences, NTT DATA Services. “Helping companies identify opportunities to lower cost and improve health care is a goal we share with Vitreos and I believe our work together will prove quite successful.”

“Our experience with NTT DATA Services as a partner has been positive and we’re excited about this significant expansion of our relationship,” said Jay Reddy, CEO of VitreosHealth. “The formation of this strategic relationship is consistent with our shared experience of changing the economics of healthcare through effective population health strategies focused on improving care management and population health outcomes for health systems across the country.”

Using VitreosHealth’s predictive analytics, healthcare organizations are able to proactively reduce patient populations’ health complications by anticipating their actions, rather than reacting to them. VitreosHealth’s solution integrates electronic health records, as well as socio-economic and claims data to generate a specific risk analysis that aids care management strategies. Because of this unique approach, VitreosHealth’s advanced predictive analytics solution was recently awarded Frost & Sullivan’s 2016 North America Award for New Product Innovation for Advanced Population Health Analytics Solutions.

NTT DATA Services is committed to improving patient outcomes by creating efficiencies across the healthcare ecosystem. A recognized leader in the healthcare space, the company delivers targeted segment solutions including patient engagement, predictive analytics, healthcare cloud hosting, integration and interoperability, clinical and claims application implementation, revenue cycle management and policy administration, in addition to core managed infrastructure, application and business process services. Its clients include more than 1,800 hospitals, 2,200 long-term care facilities, 225 acute care facilities, 43,000 clinicians, 1,000 physician practices and 50 insurance providers in support of 65 million policy holders.

About VitreosHealth

VitreosHealth offers the first Insights-as-a-Service delivery model for advanced population health analytics. They leverage Big Data and predictive and prescriptive health insights for population risk models that provide a complete view into the healthcare continuum. Their adaptive insights achieve a patient-centric focus for each perspective within a healthcare organization that leads to quality health outcomes and improves financial performance for measurable return on investment.

VitreosHealth’s solution, using the broadest sources of Big Data available, supplies easily accessible Insights for predictive risk and prescriptive care management with a focus on both critical and hidden risk populations to close gaps in care and achieve significant financial improvement.

VitreosHealth’s goal is to help transform health care economics with advanced population insights by partnering with their clients for success in this changing marketplace. VitreosHealth was recently awarded Frost & Sullivan’s 2016 North America Award for New Product Innovation for Advanced Population Health Analytics Solutions. Learn more at http://www.VitreosHealth.com.