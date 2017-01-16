Lymphoma & Myeloma 2016: An International Congress on Hematologic Malignancies This Congress is truly international, bringing global healthcare professionals together to converse, share and learn from one another,” stated Coleman. “I cannot be more proud of how far this Congress has come and I am excited for what the future holds.

More than 1,000 healthcare professionals from 56 countries came together for Lymphoma & Myeloma 2016: An International Congress on Hematologic Malignancies, which took place October 13-15, 2016, at the Waldorf Astoria. This annual Congress, sponsored by Weill Cornell Medicine, is a meeting organized and hosted by Imedex, an ACCME-accredited provider of continuing medical education for physicians.

Chaired by Drs. Morton Coleman, John P. Leonard, Ruben Niesvizky, and Richard R. Furman, all from Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, this year’s Congress boasted record attendance levels, solidifying Lymphoma & Myeloma as the “go-to Congress” on all things related to plasma-cell neoplasms.

Led by more than 50 internationally recognized key opinion leaders in the hematologic malignancy community — drawing from Weill Cornell and other leading institutions such as Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Mayo Clinic, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Mount Sinai Hospital, and National Cancer Institute — the Congress offered a panoply of physician education, including case-based presentations, challenging debates on treatment options, keynote lectures, “meet the expert” panel discussions, and multiple symposia. By continuing its traditional focus on controversial areas in hematologic malignancy management, Lymphoma & Myeloma provided expert guidance and analysis on recent developments in basic science, translational medicine, and clinical trials.

Complementing the conference’s highly regarded educational curriculum, Lymphoma & Myeloma 2016 received hundreds of abstract submissions, representing growth of more than 60% from the prior year. Abstracts for this year’s Congress can be viewed at the Imedex Lymphoma & Myeloma ePosters Archives (https://imedex.scientificposters.com).

“This Congress is truly international, bringing global healthcare professionals together to converse, share and learn from one another,” stated Morton Coleman, MD. “I cannot be more proud of how far this Congress has come and I am excited for what the future holds for us.”

New this year, the Lymphoma Research Foundation hosted its inaugural National Lymphoma Rounds Summit, immediately following Lymphoma & Myeloma. Speaking about the partnership, Max Mulcahy, MPA, Senior Director of Patient and Professional Education at the Lymphoma Research Foundation added, “This format is different from that of L&M, as case presentations are presented by pathologists to enhance the learning experience. Having these two meetings back-to-back complemented each other nicely.”

The SASS Foundation for Medical Research, Inc., with its mission to fight against cancer and blood-related diseases, presented two annual awards — the Dr. Joseph Michaeli Memorial Award, for excellence in myeloma research, and the Dr. John Ultmann Award Memorial Award, for excellence in lymphoma research. Recipients this year were Dr. Antonio Palumbo from the University of Turin in Turin, Italy, and Dr. George P. Canellos from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Harvard Medical School, in Boston, MA.

“The continued growth of this meeting, including its highly respected presenters and increasing numbers of participants, exemplifies why Lymphoma & Myeloma continues to be one of the top international hematology meetings and has become a highlight for those seeking state-of-the-art information in the field,” concluded John P. Leonard, MD, Congress Co-Chair.

Next year’s Congress, Lymphoma & Myeloma 2017: An International Congress on Hematologic Malignancies, scheduled for October 26-28, 2017, will be held in New York, NY, at a new location — the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. “By moving to a larger space, we will offer attendees and supporters a fresh and more robust experience,” added Dan Lowrie, CEO of Imedex. “As a consequence, future Lymphoma & Myeloma meetings will offer more — more education, more programming, and more social connections — for hematologic malignancy oncologists and clinicians. This new location has the ability to grow as the meeting does.”

Abstract registration for next year’s Congress will open in early 2017; Congress attendee registration is open now. Organized and certified for continuing education credit by Imedex, registration discounts are available when registering in advance. Visit http://www.lymphomaandmyeloma.com for more information.

About Imedex®

Imedex is the industry leader in developing and delivering independent, accredited healthcare education. The Company’s programs specializing in hematology, oncology, and gastroenterology are provided through live events around the world as well as through effective online educational opportunities for on-the-go healthcare providers.

Imedex’s high-quality scientific programming translates the latest research into clinically relevant information. Our activities facilitate the needs of time-constrained healthcare professionals who are inundated by information through exceptional organization and outstanding educational value — all with a proven and sustained impact on patient care.

Imedex provides over 50,000 E-learning experiences annually and its live conferences have welcomed more than 100,000 attendees since 2001. The Company has a global footprint and operates in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

At Imedex, we believe education is the best medicine®. For more information on Imedex and upcoming conferences, visit us online at http://www.imedex.com, on our E-learning Center at http://elc.imedex.com, or via email at registration(at)imedex(dot)com.

