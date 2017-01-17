Today, FloSports, a global leader in live digital sports and original coverage, and USA Wrestling announced a new agreement as part of a long-term extension of their media partnership. The partnership, which began in 2013, will now last through December 2024 and includes the airing of some of the sport’s premier events exclusively on FloWrestling.com as well as usage of the FloArena meet management software for selected top USA Wrestling events.

FloWrestling, part of the FloSports network and the world’s leading site for competitive wrestling coverage across all levels of the sport, will have exclusive digital and marketing live rights for 14 USA Wrestling championship-level events, including World Team Trials, Junior Nationals, Cadet Nationals, University and UWW Cadet Nationals, and Junior World Team Trials among others.

This includes four major event series: the Senior Nationals Event Series, the Senior International Event Series, the Cadet/Junior/University Nationals Series and the Associated Styles Nationals Series.

The first partnership event under the new contract will be the Dave Schultz Memorial International, a respected Senior-level freestyle and Greco-Roman tournament, airing live on FloWrestling.com Feb. 1-3, 2017.

"This is a groundbreaking partnership with USA Wrestling that will allow us to invest even more into the sport and grow the events to unprecedented heights," FloSports co-founder and CEO Martin Floreani said. "We're committed to providing fans the most comprehensive live and on-demand wrestling coverage in the world, and this agreement helps us achieve that goal."

“We are extremely proud to partner with FloSports, which has long been an incredible innovator for content creation and developing platforms for the promotion of our sport. Wrestling has a mature culture of consuming our sport digitally due to the wonderful efforts of FloSports. This agreement will certainly create considerable new wrestling content for our families and spectators to enjoy, and with further aid in the development and expansion of the next generation of wrestlers and fans,” said Rich Bender, USA Wrestling Executive Director.

USA Wrestling will exclusively use FloArena, the sport’s premier turnkey meet management software and scoring platform, through 2020 for a minimum of six major events each year, including World Team Trials, University and UWW Cadet Nationals, US Open, UWW Junior World Team Trials, the Dave Schultz Memorial International, and the Bill Farrell Memorial International Open.

FloArena is FloSports’ proprietary software that allows wrestling tournament and dual meet organizers to offer real-time scoring updates across multiple mats simultaneously. In addition, it offers comprehensive clock support and a variety of other third-party integrations to maximize ease of use and improve the overall experience for scorekeepers, coaches, athletes, and fans.

In addition to FloWrestling, FloSports’ network consists of 19 other sports verticals, ranging from mixed martial arts and volleyball to gymnastics and basketball.

For more information on FloWrestling and the partnership with USA Wrestling, visit FloWrestling.com and TheMat.com.

ABOUT FLOSPORTS

FloSports, a global leader in live digital sports and original coverage, partners with event rights holders and governing bodies to unlock a world of sports coverage that true fans have been waiting for. Through live streaming of premier events, original video programming, and weekly studio shows, FloSports is growing the sports, the athletes and the fans. Current verticals under the FloSports header are Wrestling, Grappling, MMA, Elite Fitness, Boxing, Softball, Tennis, Pro Wrestling, Gymnastics, Marching, Basketball, Volleyball, eSports, Rodeo, Climbing, Swimming, Cheerleading, and Track.

ABOUT USA WRESTLING

USA Wrestling is the National Governing Body for the sport of wrestling in the United States and, as such, is its representative to the United States Olympic Committee and United World Wrestling, the international wrestling federation. USA Wrestling is the central organization that coordinates amateur wrestling programs in the nation and works to create interest and participation in these programs. USA Wrestling has more than 232,000 members, including athletes, coaches, officials, parents, fans and others who are actively involved in the sport. Its president is Bruce Baumgartner, and its Executive Director is Rich Bender.

