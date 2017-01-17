Trivantis Named to 2017 Top Authoring Tools Companies List

With its Responsive Course Design solution, Lectora enables developers to easily create high quality eLearning that’s also mobile friendly—a necessary requirement when providing training for the modern learner.

Trivantis® was named to the 2017 Top Authoring Tools Companies List by Training Industry, Inc. for its Lectora® product. The Lectora authoring tool has both a desktop and cloud-based version and includes its award-winning Responsive Course Design™ solution.

“Our flagship product Lectora was a pioneer in the industry, and we’re proud that it remains among the world’s leading eLearning authoring software,” said John Blackmon, Trivantis Chief Technology Officer. “With its Responsive Course Design solution, Lectora enables developers to easily create high quality eLearning that’s also mobile friendly—a necessary requirement when providing training for the modern learner.”

“The 2017 Top Authoring Tools Companies List recognizes the organizations that enable the creation of interactive and engaging training,” said Ken Taylor, Training Industry, Inc. President. “These companies are at the forefront of their sector, delivering the most advanced and intuitive authoring tools available in today’s learning technologies market.”

“The authoring tools segment of the training industry benefits from the innovation of these companies, which bring new and engaging technologies into corporate learning,” said Doug Harward, Training Industry, Inc. Chief Executive Officer. “We expect these tools will positively impact the effectiveness of L&D professionals in all industries as they create learning content.”

The 2017 Top Authoring Tools Companies List was based on the following criteria this year:



Leadership and innovation in Authoring Tools

Breadth of Authoring Tools and delivery methods offered

Company size and growth potential

Quality and number of clients/users

Geographic reach

Awards, recognition, and competitive differentiation

To try the award-winning Lectora authoring tool with Responsive Course Design, sign up for a free trial.

About Trivantis

Trivantis® empowers inspired learning with Lectora®, CourseMill®, and ReviewLink™ eLearning software. Since the company’s founding in 1999, Trivantis has been an innovative leader in the eLearning industry. Lectora is the world’s leading eLearning authoring software with Responsive Course Design™ for easy mobile-friendly development. Responsive Course Design provides a timesaving “design once, publish to all devices” approach to creating content that is essential for our multi-device world today. With Lectora, it’s easy for organizations to quickly create award-winning, engaging training for all devices. Trivantis’ solutions are offered in seven languages and used by large enterprises, Global 2000 companies, small and mid-sized businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions across the world.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry spotlights the latest news, articles, case studies, and best practices within the training industry, and publishes annual Top 20 and Watch List reports covering many sectors of interest to the corporate training function. Their focus is on helping dedicated businesses and training professionals get the information, insight, and tools needed to more effectively manage the business of learning.