Moss Building & Design will be appearing on Let’s Talk Live Channel 8 on Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 at 10 a.m. Jeannine Miller, Community Relations team member and Tyler Tappan, MOSS 360 Architect, will be presenting MOSS' newest design capability, MOSS 360.

MOSS 360 is the best in class augmented and virtual reality design capability for residential remodeling. Feeling whether or not a room is too small (or too big) is no longer something determined after the remodel has been finished. With MOSS 360, homeowners can feel how the space flows before construction has even begun- an invaluable feature for homeowners who are deep in the remodeling and design process.

MOSS 360 Architect Tyler Tappan is able to take homeowner's plans and turn them into a virtual reality. There are several benefits to this design experience, such as visualizing the space, real-time lighting, and customized selections. The first ever MOSS 360 user was MOSS Customer Betsy Illidge, who found herself shocked at every turn by the capabilities it had. “I was stunned by the level of detail and the ease of use,” Illidge said. Watch her reaction using the technology for the first time in the video here.

Tyler and Jeannine will be demoing MOSS 360 during Let's Talk Live. To learn more and experience the remarkable MOSS 360 in person, visit MOSS at the Home + Remodeling Show. Moss Building & Design will attend the Home + Remodeling Show at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, VA this weekend from Friday, January 20th to Sunday, January 22nd at booth #631. They will be hosting MOSS 360 presentations on the main stage both January 21st at 12 p.m. and Sunday, January 22nd at 1 p.m.

The company has been a part of the Home + Remodeling show for several years and is pleased once again to be a representative of remodeling in Northern Virginia. Moss Building & Design remodels additions, kitchens, bathrooms, and basements, as well as offering handyman, plumbing, electrical services, and more.

The Home + Remodeling Show is located at the Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA 20151. The show will run 10 A.M.- 9 P.M. on Friday and Saturday. Sunday hours will be from 10 A.M.- 6 P.M.

Homeowners wishing to learn more about MOSS' Superior Design Experience and remodeling services in Northern Virginia, including additions, kitchens, bathrooms, basements and home services, or would like a free consultation, contact Moss at 703.961.7707, or visit the company website at http://www.mossbuildinganddesign.com.

About Moss Building & Design and Moss Home Services:

Moss Building & Design and Moss Home Services is an award-winning residential remodeling and home services company located in Chantilly, Virginia. As a trusted home improvement company in Northern Virginia, MOSS focuses on providing customer service that is unparalleled by any other contractors in the area. Through trust, transparency and character, MOSS builds lifelong relationships with their customers.

Since 2001, MOSS has established a reputation for excellence in remodeling additions, kitchens, bathrooms, basements and home services throughout Northern Virginia. Their customers see them as a trusted partner, and MOSS is very proud that over 85% of their customers consider themselves ‘customers for life.’ Moss Building & Design has won consumer awards from Angie’s List for seven consecutive years and also has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau as well as many industry building and design awards.