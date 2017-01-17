HigherEducation.com These new degree offerings will open up opportunities to distance students who want to pursue careers in law, criminal justice, or psychology but who need flexibility not offered by traditional on-campus degree programs.

Thanks to a partnership between Rowan University and HigherEducation.com, working adults seeking to finish incomplete undergraduate degrees can now earn their bachelor's degrees in Psychology and Law and Justice more easily than ever before. These new online degree completion programs are offered through Rowan Global, the extension component of the university focused on making the school’s most in-demand graduate and undergraduate degrees more accessible and more affordable to traditional college students, working adults, lifelong learners and the business community. Students who enroll in Rowan’s online degree programs can complete their education faster, thanks to accelerated 8-week courses, and more affordably, because online students pay in-state tuition whether or not they live in the state of New Jersey.

“We are thrilled to expand our online degree offerings so that even more students can get the education they need to advance their careers and receive the other benefits associated with a college education,” says Horacio Sosa, Vice President, Global Learning and Partnerships at Rowan University. “We look forward to delivering the best education to the greatest number of students in partnership with HigherEducation.com.”

This investment in evolving online learning options reaffirms that Rowan University, an accredited public university that has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report, Kiplinger’s and Princeton Review for its academic excellence, is committed to serving the needs of all students and to environmentally friendly education options. The school, founded as a teacher preparation college in 1923, has received numerous awards for its green initiatives, including being included in the Princeton Review’s “Guide to 322 Green Colleges.” Offering these new online degree programs will open up educational options to students in the New Jersey area and beyond without creating a need for additional construction, transportation to and from campus, and more.

Patrick Gavin, CEO of HigherEducation.com, stated “We are very excited to be partnering with a university with the academic reputation of Rowan University. These new degree offerings will open up opportunities to distance students who want to pursue careers in law, criminal justice, or psychology but who need flexibility not offered by traditional on-campus degree programs.”

Applications for admission to Rowan University’s online B.A. in Law and Justice and B.A. in Psychology open November 1, 2016 and can be submitted online at https://rowanu.com/apply. Prospective students can also call 856-256-5122 for more information about the program.

About Rowan University

Rowan University offers bachelor’s through doctoral programs to 17,360 students through its campuses in Glassboro, Camden and Stratford, New Jersey. In the past four years, Rowan opened the Camden-based Cooper Medical School of Rowan University and incorporated the School of Osteopathic Medicine and the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, making Rowan only the second university in the nation to grant both M.D. and D.O. medical degrees. Rowan is collaborating with Rutgers-Camden to create degree programs in a College of Health Sciences in the City of Camden to meet the growing need for health professionals and contribute to the well-being and economic development of the region. One of only three state-designated public research institutions in New Jersey, Rowan comprises the William G. Rohrer College of Business; the Henry M. Rowan College of Engineering; the colleges of Communication & Creative Arts; Education; Humanities & Social Sciences; Performing Arts; and Science & Mathematics; the School of Health Professions; the School of Earth & Environment; and the Division of Global Learning & Partnerships, as well as the medical schools.

About HigherEducation.com

HigherEducation.com is the leader in end-to-end digital marketing services in the online education sector. Founded in 2007, H-E owns and operates a premium portfolio of education-focused websites that attract 75 million high-intent prospective education handraisers online annually. H-E works with postsecondary partners nationwide to deliver industry-leading marketing, inquiry generating and enrollment services to nonprofit universities. Learn more at http://www.highereducation.com/