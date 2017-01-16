Now, there’s an easy solution for retailers to collect, combine, and effortlessly communicate all these great market specific inputs around the physical store to drive more value to customers and increase sales

NJ-based retail technology start-up Radius8 announced today, a collaboration with KWI, the pioneer of cloud-based solutions for specialty retailers, which will streamline the deployment of the Radius8 technology to all KWI customers.

The Radius8 cloud retail platform (http://www.radius8.com) allows retailers to leverage the hyper-local context of their physical stores and micro-markets to enhance the online and in-store customer experience ultimately driving more foot traffic to stores and greater online conversion. Early adopters of the technology have seen a 30%-50% bump in conversion over their e-commerce average, for customers engaging with hyper-locally driven product recommendations.

KWI’s Cloud9 Retail Technology Platform support for the Radius8 is being launched on January 15th at the National Retail Federation’s 2017 “Big Show” at the Jacob Javits Center in NYC.

“It is a natural fit for our customers,” said Sam Kliger, founder and CEO of KWI. “By adding Radius8 support, our customers can get even greater value from their existing Cloud9 investment by using their data to drive traffic to stores and online conversion. This is yet another example of our strategy to partner with innovative companies as we continue to help our customers succeed.”

The Radius8 platform provides a locally-inspired online experience for each physical store, by layering in shopper geo-location, store specific inventory feeds, and intelligent analytics based on local online browsing behavior, every store will have its own unique digital presence that is reflective of the trends and dynamics of that store’s local market.

The partnership announcement comes on the heels of a report by Fung Global Retail & Technology which stated. “In our view, offline retail has and will continue to account for a lion’s share of consumption, which drives both online and offline retailers to integrate and sell across channels.”

“Enabling KWI customers to effortlessly connect local store data to the Radius8 cloud presents a tremendous opportunity for retailers” said Sandeep Bhanote, co-founder and CEO of Radius8.

“Now, there’s an easy solution for retailers to collect, combine, and effortlessly communicate all these great market specific inputs around the physical store to drive more value to customers and increase sales”

To learn more about KWI’s new Radius8 collaboration retailers can schedule a demo with Radius8 at http://lp.radius8.com/nrf2017 or visit KWI’s booth #3621 at NRF’s 2017 – Retail’s Big Show from January 15 – 17 at the Jacob J. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

About Radius8:

Radius8 revolutionizes retailers’ ability to digitally merchandise inventory and communicate local trends and events at the individual store level. The R8 Cloud platform is the engine to layer in local context and intelligence to create a unique online presence for each physical store location ultimately driving both online and in-store conversions.

Headquartered in Princeton NJ, Radius8 was founded in early 2016 by a team of retail technology experts with the goal of transforming the role of the store in today’s tumultuous retail landscape. Radius8 is funded by Brooklyn Bridge Ventures with participation by Commerce Ventures, Newark Venture Partners Tigerlabs, and ARC Angel Fund.

For more information about Radius8, please visit http://www.radius8.com

About KWI:

KWI – Technology in the cloud, expertise on the ground.

KWI has been transforming retail and the shopping experience for over 30 years with our complete and customizable portfolio of cloud-based enterprise solutions for specialty retailers. Many prestigious brands look to KWI for our innovations and leadership in Merchandising, POS, CRM, Clienteling and Loss Prevention. We pride ourselves on our best-in-cloud technology, achieved through the relationships we develop with our retail partners, the expertise of our technical teams and our dedication to providing exceptional service, 365/24/7.

Recognized for our many contributions to the fashion world, the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) named KWI a Strategic Partner and their official retail merchandise management and POS solution. RIS’s Software Leaderboard 2016 has also acknowledged KWI in several categories, including Customer Satisfaction, Return on Investment, Total Cost of Operation and Ease of Installation & Integration.

For more information about KWI, please visit http://www.kwi.com