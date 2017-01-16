New Book Reveals How Natural Remedies Can Improve Postpartum Health

Cover of Dr. Nancy Lins, ND, new book "Baby Blues"

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, about 13% of pregnant women and new mothers have depression. Women can experience mood swings, trouble sleeping and a lack of appetite. These indications can be early signs of postpartum depression.

Dr. Nancy Lins, ND, a Naturopathic Physician and owner of Ali’i Wellness located in Hawaii, addresses natural options available to new mothers who want to achieve ideal postpartum health in her new book, “Baby Blues.” Lins, has been helping women with various hormonal imbalances for more than a

decade.

In her book, Lins explains how postpartum health can be attained by natural methods alone or

as a compliment to the use of standard medical options. She specifically focuses on hormone

balancing, amino acid therapy and lifestyle changes, including fitness and dietary plans.

Lins’ hope is that her book will inform readers about the different natural choices available when

it comes to hormonal imbalances.

“Women should be aware that there are natural treatments for postpartum health,” Lins said. “They deserve to have the option to include the use of complimentary methods for any hormonal imbalances.”

Lins presented on this topic at the 2016 International Congress on Naturopathic Medicine in Spain.

“Baby Blues”

By Dr. Nancy Lins, ND

ISBN: 978-1-5043-4388-6

Available in softcover, hardcover, e-book

Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Balboa Press Bookstore

About the author

Dr. Nancy Lins, ND is a naturopathic physician and owner of Ali’i Wellness. Lins earned a Doctor of

Naturopathic Medicine degree from Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine and Health Science in Tempe, Arizona. Her studies included the use of various natural modalities including nutrition, vitamin therapies, botanical medicine, homeopathic medicine, natural hormone replacement, acupuncture, structural therapy, and mind/body medicine. Additionally, Lins is a Kundalini yoga instructor and lives with her husband and two children in Lahaina, Hawaii. For more information, visit http://www.drlinshawaii.com.

