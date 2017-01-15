asthma & allergy friendly Certification Program strengthens resources

Courtney Sunna The timing of Courtney joining the team could not be better: this year we are celebrating ten successful years of the certification program, and we are working to reach more families through our newly-released app - John McKeon CEO

In this role, Courtney will be responsible for developing new business initiatives and growing strategic accounts in the United States for the asthma & allergy friendly mark. This certification program was created by ASL and the nonprofit Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America to independently test and identify consumer products to be more suitable for the 60+ million people living in the U.S. with asthma and allergies. Courtney will be based in New York City, close to the company’s other program offices near Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Courtney brings a unique range of global experiences to the role. She has a masters’ degree in business administration (MBA) from Pisa, Italy and previously served as regional manager for a training company in Dubai. She has experience in business development and sales growth strategies with large, multinational organizations.

Courtney said, “I’m thrilled to be joining an organization which sets the pace in testing protocols and the importance for asthma and allergy labeling. With demand for certified products rapidly increasing, I’m ready to implement new sales programs and growth strategies to support our business objectives as we continue to grow. With the recent launch of our new asthma & allergy friendly app in the App Store, and a talented team in place, I’m confident that 2017 will be a great year for us.”

John McKeon, CEO said, “Demand for the asthma & allergy friendly Program continues to grow. The timing of Courtney joining the team could not be better: this year we are celebrating ten successful years of the certification program, and we are working to reach more families through our newly-released app. Courtney's experience will be invaluable in working with new clients to increase the number and range of products which are certified as asthma & allergy friendly.”

About Allergy Standards

Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) is a physician led global certification company that prepares independent standards for testing a wide range of products to determine their suitability for asthmatics and individuals with associated allergies. ASL has devised a series of proprietary testing protocols and suitability specifications for products to meet to be eligible for certification as asthma & allergy friendly

ASL has developed the asthma & allergy friendly mark to identify products that consumers can trust have been subject to rigorous testing to determine their relative suitability for people with asthma and allergies.

ASL has applied internationally recognized asthma and allergy trigger avoidance recommendations including both allergens and irritants.

ASL’s management team possesses specialist skills in a variety of medical fields including asthma and other allergic diseases.

About the Certification Program

The asthma & allergy friendly Certification Program is a unique and ground breaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL). The program scientifically tests and identifies consumer products that are more suitable for people with asthma and allergies.

The Certification Program is committed to excellence in testing and certification of products that are scientifically proven to be more appropriate for customers concerned about allergies, asthma, and poor indoor air quality. The program works with retailers and manufacturers across product categories that are relevant to a ‘healthy home’ concept including air cleaners, dehumidifiers, paints, bedding, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, stuffed toys, cleaning services, and more.