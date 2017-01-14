BAP1 and Peritoneal Mesothelioma A better overall survival was observed for patients with BAP1 mutations, protein expression loss, or at least one of these alterations...

Doctors at multiple French cancer centers have just published research on the relationship between the BAP1 gene and peritoneal mesothelioma survival. Surviving Mesothelioma has posted the details of the new research. Click here to read it now.

Research has already established a link between mutations on the BAP1 gene and survival in pleural mesothelioma. This new study is among the first to find a similar connection between BAP1 and peritoneal mesothelioma, the type of mesothelioma that grows on the lining around the abdomen.

“A better overall survival was observed for patients with BAP1 mutations, protein expression loss, or at least one of these alterations, independently of tumor histology, age, and gender,” write the authors in an article in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology.

The study included tissue samples as well as clinical and epidemiological data from France’s national database of mesothelioma patients. Overall, seventy-one percent of the malignant peritoneal mesothelioma patients analyzed carried at least one inactivated BAP1 allele.

“This study is just further evidence of the pivotal role BAP1 may play in mesothelioma development and/or survival,” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor of Surviving Mesothelioma. “It is likely to become more important in mesothelioma diagnosis and prognosis going forward.”

To read more about the French BAP1 study and the relationship of this key tumor suppressor to peritoneal mesothelioma survival, see BAP1 May Be Valuable for Peritoneal Mesothelioma Prognosis, now available on the Surviving Mesothelioma website.

