The Philadelphia business law firm Jacobs Law Group PC is pleased to announce that attorney Gene M. Linkmeyer has been named a Hearing Officer for National Arbitration and Mediation (NAM).

In this role, Linkmeyer will furnish mediation and arbitration services for NAM, a leading national Alternative Dispute Resolution organization. Founded in 1992, NAM has nearly 2,000 Hearing Officers nationwide and has been named the No. 1 ADR firm in the United States by readers of the National Law Journal in its annual survey of legal services.

Linkmeyer focuses his practice on commercial litigation, arbitration and mediation, as well as appellate litigation, with a particular concentration in assisting business divorce clients. He also has an extensive background in arbitration and ADR, having contributed to several arbitration journals and having served since 2008 as an arbitrator for the Philadelphia Compulsory Arbitration program, where he hears tort and contract claims.

Linkmeyer has been named a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer each year since 2015. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Villanova University and is a cum laude graduate of the University of Vermont Law School.

About Jacobs Law Group PC – Jacobs Law Group, PC is a boutique litigation-focused law firm based in Philadelphia, with offices in Malvern, Pennsylvania and Voorhees, New Jersey. With the mission to provide a fresh alternative to the traditional large, national law firms, the firm was designed to meet the critical corporate law and litigation needs of middle-market companies and entrepreneurs.

