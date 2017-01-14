Trademark Registration for BodyChoice Logo

“Registration not only keeps other companies from using our logo but also ensures that we weren’t infringing upon another existing mark.”

Customers may recognize the logo of BodyChoice, the in-house massage product brand of BestMassage.com. In addition to the name, the mark “BodyChoice” with a check mark in the letter “o” of the word “Choice” and a body silhouette in the “B” in the word “Body” is a registered trademark since February 9, 2016. The international massage table and massage supplies warehouse can use this mark nationally for commerce in furniture and massage tables.

“BestMassage.com has used this BodyChoice logo since January of 2008,” according to Peter Wang, Marketing Director for BestMassage.com. “Since our BodyChoice massage tables and products have risen in familiarity and popularity, we applied to register trademarks for both the name and logo of BodyChoice this past year.”

Certifying legal protection and denoting ownership, registering a mark is a vital business strategy. A trademark for the BodyChoice massage table logo represents unique brand identity and offers instant recognition to buyers. And working with the USTPO offers federal protection, not limited to one state.

“Registration not only keeps other companies from using our logo but also ensures that we weren’t infringing upon another existing mark,” Wang adds. “Protecting our intellectual property in this way better guarantees that when consumers see the BodyChoice name or logo on a massage table in any state, they are purchasing from BestMassage.com and can expect high quality, best pricing, and superior customer service.”

