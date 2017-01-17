Quadriplegic Refuses to Let Disability Hinder Happiness

John Thompson was only a boy when a car stuck him, leaving him a quadriplegic. Despite the paralysis of both arms and legs, Thompson used his personal setbacks as motivation to drive forward and create a fulfilling life for himself. He now looks to inspire others to do the same with his book “No Backing Down.”

Based on true events, “No Backing Down” chronicles Thompsons’ journey from youth to adulthood with C-4 quadriplegia. He shares raw details about the car crash that left him paralyzed, as well as his intense medical journey.

Guided by his faith and embolden by his struggles, Thompson refuses to let life’s ill-fated circumstances stop him from achieving happiness. He returns to school where he earns a degree in psychology, using his new education to become a family counselor.

“Too often I’ve watched as disabled people get put into a facility and deprived of life,” Strong said. “Despites years of setbacks and unimaginable challenges, I was able to build a life for myself because I refused to let anything or anyone hold me back. I want to foster the same kind of motivation in others with No Backing Down.”

His story is one of redemption and perseverance, demonstrating how undesirable circumstances do not determine one’s future.

“No Backing Down”

By John Thompson

ISBN: 9781496904676 (hardcover) 9781496904683 (softcover) 9781496904669 (e-book)

Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and AuthorHouse

About the author

John Thompson works as a family counselor out of Olympia, Washington. He attended University of Phoenix and received his degree in psychology. A C-4 quadriplegic since childhood, Thompson challenges society’s view on the capabilities of the disabled and inspires others to push their limitations as well.

###

Review Copies & Interview Requests:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Jacquelyn Brazzale

480 998 2600 x 569

jbrazzale@lavidge.com

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Satara Williams

480-998-2600 x 586

swilliams@lavdige.com