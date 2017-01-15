HackensackUMC Mountainside Selects The JPR Group for Public Relations

JPR Group “We look forward to working with Jeanine Genauer, principal and founder of The JPR Group,” stated John Fromhold, CEO of HackensackUMC Mountainside. “Jeanine has well-established relationships with our stakeholders and the media."

The JPR Group, a public relations and marketing communications firm located in Montclair, NJ is pleased to announce that it will be assisting HackensackUMC Mountainside with its public relations efforts, effective January 2017. The hospital is located in Montclair and Glen Ridge townships, servicing all surrounding towns. The firm will be working closely with HackensackUMC Mountainside’s internal marketing operations.

“We look forward to working with Jeanine Genauer, principal and founder of The JPR Group,” stated John Fromhold, CEO of HackensackUMC Mountainside. “Jeanine has been embedded in the Montclair community and Essex County for more than two decades, and has very well-established relationships with many of our stakeholders and the media.”

The JPR Group’s New Jersey based client list includes Juniper Communities, Bloomfield, a Top 40 national owner-operator of senior living communities and MSM Financial Services, New Providence. The Reutlinger Community, a continuum care retirement community, is also a beneficiary of JPR’s public relations and marketing acumen. Other Allied health service clients that have been served by The JPR Group include Holy Name Medical Center and CQ Fluency, a translational service provider for healthcare and life sciences. Genauer also previously handled public relations for the West Orange and Montclair Public School Districts.

In November 2016, Genauer was named one of New Jersey’s Leading Women Brand Builders by the Leading Women Entrepreneurs organization. In addition, she received a Great Oak Award from New Jersey Monthly Magazine for The JPR Group’s pro bono services to, among others, Protect the Palisades, Dance NYC, and a medical mission to Armenia. For more information on The JPR Group, visit http://www.jprgroup.com or call (973) 980-0100.

About The JPR Group, LLC

The JPR Group is a woman-owned business offering strategic, responsive and personalized marketing and public relations solutions for today's rapidly evolving media environment. Jeanine Genauer, Founder and Principal, was recently recognized as a Leading Brand Builder by Leading Women Entrepreneurs and is a recipient of New Jersey Monthly Magazine's Great Oak Award for charitable and nonprofit work. Visit http://www.jprgroup.com

About HackensackUMC Mountainside

HackensackUMC Mountainside has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital, part of the Hackensack Meridian Health Network, provides patients immediate access to innovative and effective treatment alternatives at specialized centers within the hospital that focus on imaging, women’s health, cancer care, surgery, obesity, stroke and chronic kidney disease. HackensackUMC Mountainside is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by the NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency cardiac angioplasty. To learn more about HackensackUMC Mountainside visit http://www.mountainsidehosp.com.