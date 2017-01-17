“Our ability to execute on our product and service offerings, and our continual operational evolution, especially the virtualization of our call center, impacts and correlates with our client’s growth as well as our own," Dave Schofield, CEO of RRT.

Restaurant Revolution Technologies, Inc. (RRT), a leading provider of order management, call center and technology solutions for restaurants helping them to manage and optimize their off-premises orders, continued its unprecedented run of innovation and success while pushing “Beyond Takeout” in 2016. Highlights from the past year include:



NCR Aloha Cloud Connect Integration – RRT becomes one of the first industry partners to offer a complete integration of its phone, online and mobile ordering and order management solutions with NCR Aloha and NCR Aloha Cloud Connect products, including Aloha Takeout (ATO). RRT had already successfully integrated with previous versions of Aloha’s point of sales system, along with integrating with point of sale systems offered by Micros, Brink, PosiTouch and Focus. RRT is scheduled to integrate with 2-3 other POS providers in the 2nd half of 2016.

New Fishbowl Integration – RRT solutions also offer real-time integration with Fishbowl’s restaurant marketing platform to help leverage data and further increase direct-to-guest marketing opportunities for restaurant chains.

Intellectual Property Portfolio Development - Adding to its technological leadership position, RRT secured its first of several patents (Patent #9,105,041) filed with USPTO. The ‘041 Patent is the first phase in allowing RRT to be the only company in the industry with the ability to provide its versions of real-time, customized menu and order management, based on capturing customer ordering history, favorites and feedback from their Social Media networks, to provide RRT’s clients and their customers with a much more personalized and customized ordering experience. Five additional patents are waiting final review and approval.

Upgrades to patent-pending “IntelliSell” platform – RRT has launched new upgrades of its patent-pending upselling tool known as IntelliSell. This is a fully integrated and automated platform that has allowed RRT’s clients to realize significant increases in the average size of their tickets for takeout orders. The tool is completely customizable for each client to suggest to their customers intelligent add-ons based on: what customers order or do not order; time of day (lunch vs dinner); day during the week (weekdays vs weekends); support of special programs; and anything else RRT clients would like to focus on.

Enhancements to Loyalty solution – RRT provides one of the most flexible and robust Loyalty solutions within the industry. Key points of differentiation are: highly customizable rule sets; dynamic rewards based on in-store pricing; multiple campaigns can run simultaneously with different rule sets; per store / per region customization; auto conversion of points to rewards; auto-application of rewards to guest check; gift points; track non-members by phone, email or special issue card; merge two accounts; and guest portal for customer self-service.

Company Growth - RRT grew dramatically during 2016, added numerous new restaurant chains, with its client base now including marquee brands such as Kona Grill, Urbane Cafe, Kneaders Bakery and Café, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, Modern Market and Southern California based Polly’s Pies, to name a few. RRT closed the year with over 20 highly respected Regional and National chains, which represent well over 1,000+ locations. Many of these clients are considered some of the fastest growing and most highly respected brands within the industry.

New “Beyond Takeout” marketing positioning – RRT unveiled its new “Beyond Takeout” marketing positioning as the company continued to support 100% of off-premise opportunities for its clients, going well “beyond” just focusing on online and mobile ordering. The new positioning supports RRT’s ability to provide six unique service lines, which include call center support, online ordering, mobile ordering, handling larger catering orders, outbound business development services and offering a customized loyalty platform. It also binds the solutions and service offerings within the same marketing umbrella offered both a la carte or as a fully integrated suite. To support the new “Beyond Takeout” positioning, RRT rolled out a new corporate website and embarked on new marketing, social media and email campaigns as well as new sales resources.

“2016 was, all on accounts, a banner year for us as we have witnessed substantial growth in all areas of our business which remains a testament to our team as well as our client partnerships,” said David Schofield, CEO at RRT. “Our ability to execute on our product and service offerings, and our continual operational evolution, especially the undertaking of the virtualization of our call center, directly impacts and correlates with our client’s growth as well as our own. We are well poised for another exciting year of growth at RRT.”

About Restaurant Revolution Technologies

Restaurant Revolution Technologies, Inc. (RRT) provides popular restaurant chains nationwide easy-to-implement phone, online and mobile takeout, order management, customer loyalty and catering solutions that enable restaurant operators to offer their takeout customers a consistently professional and delightful ordering experience where the customer rarely waits on hold, speaks to a friendly and knowledgeable menu-certified virtual waiter, and can be confident that the order is accurate. It’s what we refer to as going “Beyond Takeout.” The turnkey, patented takeout order management software system provides a positive ROI by reducing operational costs, while increasing the number of orders and improving profits by leveraging the feature rich call center, online and mobile ordering platforms all integrated with top POS systems that service a majority of restaurant’s nationally. Visit us online at: http://www.rrtusa.com