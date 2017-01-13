Cedar CT7G Rugged Tablet, Android The CT7G is a highly capable rugged tablet, ideal for users who need something more robust than a typical consumer-grade device,

Rugged data collection solution provider, Juniper Systems, Inc., has just released a new Android-operated rugged tablet, the CT7G. The tablet is the latest in Juniper Systems’ affordable Cedar™ product line, aimed at providing rugged devices at a lower price for users who may not need the same level of ultra-ruggedness and support that its Juniper Rugged™ handhelds offer.

Designed to capture data in tough environments, the CT7G includes a number of impressive features, providing high value for its relatively small price tag. Running Android 6.0, the tablet offers excellent versatility with thousands of out-of-the-box solutions to choose from, available from the Google Play Store. The CT7G features a sizeable—but not unwieldy—7-inch display with enhanced visibility for outdoor use, along with more than double the battery capacity of typical tablets, providing users with all-day power. It’s also been given an impressive IP68 rating, meaning it provides complete protection against water and dust—an important feature for rugged devices.

Juniper Systems states that while Cedar devices can’t be serviced the way its Juniper Rugged products are, the company does provide outstanding customer service with support that’s free, live, and local to users.

“The CT7G is a highly capable rugged tablet, ideal for users who need something more robust than a typical consumer-grade device,” said Jed Packer, Director of Product Management at Juniper Systems. “With its rugged design and easy access to thousands of Android apps, the CT7G provides the flexibility and familiarity of Android to customers who will be using the tablet in environments that are typically unkind to non-rugged devices. And at such an affordable price, buying the CT7G is an easy decision.”

About Juniper Systems:

Based out of Logan, UT, USA and Birmingham, UK, Juniper Systems designs and manufactures ultra-rugged handheld computers and provides field data collection solutions for use in extreme environments. Since 1993, Juniper Systems has provided innovative mobile technology to natural resources, utilities and public services, geomatics, agriculture, industrial, and military markets. For more information on Juniper Systems products, please visit http://www.junipersys.com.