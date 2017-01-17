Students can currently register for Q1 Live Online training courses. Live Online maintenance training offers a comprehensive, instructor-driven solution that includes all the conveniences of online training, and we are excited to begin 2017 with an expanded schedule of courses.

TPC Trainco, a division of TPC Training Systems, has been the leader in instructor-led maintenance training for more than a decade, with more than 2,000 local and on-site classes conducted each year. The brand recently announced 2017’s Q1 schedule for its newest training solution, Live Online courses. The dynamic format of Live Online courses bring TPC Trainco’s instructor-led expertise to online industrial skills training.

To kickoff 2017, TPC Training Systems is hosting a webinar on January 26th presenting “The Future of Industrial Skills Training: The New Digital Classroom." The session will introduce emerging technology, like Live Online seminars, that aim to bridge instructor-led and digital training modalities. Those who register and attend the webinar will explore how new advances in training technology and techniques enable the classroom experience to go digital. TPC will share what they’ve learned from introducing solutions like Live Online training, and follow-up with a preview of the virtual classroom with networked virtual reality (VR).

Live Online courses uniquely offer trainees innovative opportunities to interact with course content using virtual breakout sessions, instant polls and quick quizzes, which help the trainee learn to apply to the classroom material. TPC Trainco’s Live Online seminars actually expand on the degree of interactivity possible in a traditional classroom and reinforce the material to help student retention. TPC’s upcoming Live Online courses are scheduled as follows:



February 6th& 7th – Maintenance Planning

February 8th & 9th – Predictive Maintenance

February 20th & 21st – Electrical Ladder Drawings

February 22nd & 23rd – Generators and Emergency Power

March 6th & 7th – HVAC Electrical Controls and Air Distribution

March 8th & 9th – Chilled Water Systems

March 20th & 21st – Pump Repair and Maintenance

March 22nd & 23rd – Understanding and Troubleshooting Hydraulics

“Trainees experience an interactive online classroom designed to keep students engaged while making it easier than ever for them to return to the workplace and apply what they’ve learned,” said Andrew Kauser, CEO TPC Training Systems. “Live Online maintenance training offers a comprehensive, instructor-driven solution that includes all the conveniences of online training, and we are excited to begin 2017 with an expanded schedule of courses.”

For more information on TPC’s new Live Online courses training and to register for upcoming public seminars, please visit us at tpctraining.com/virtual-training or call 847.808.4000. Registration information on TPC’s upcoming webinar is available here.

About TPC Training Systems: TPC Trainco is a privately held company with headquarters in Buffalo Grove, IL. As part of Telemedia, LLC, the company offers a complete portfolio of training methods, including online, classroom, and on-the-job. The company has helped more than 40,000 client sites globally to train over 3.5 million skilled workers.