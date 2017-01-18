Corporate Living Receives Paragon Supplier Partner Award

John E. Brachna, Executive VP, Corporate Living; Abigail Flanagan, Senior Director, Global Relocation & Business Alliances, Paragon; Mindy Pauley, Senior VP, Revenue Generation, Corporate Living. We’re quite honored to have won this prestigious award from Paragon.

Corporate Living recently received the Paragon Supplier Partner Award in the Temporary Living category. Paragon Relocation is a full-service relocation management company that has been providing domestic and international relocation services since 1987. The Paragon Supplier Partner Awards recognize supplier partners who provide exceptional service to their clients and their employees. Corporate Living was the only corporate housing company to win this exceptional award.

“Our clients and their employees expect us to perform at the highest level,” said Abigail Flanagan, Senior Director, Global Relocation and Business Alliances. “We take that responsibility very seriously and work vigorously with our supplier partners to exceed expectations. This year’s winners are the reason why Paragon Relocation continues to wow customers from start to finish. We sincerely congratulate all winners and thank them for driving our success.”

Paragon’s mission is to provide an extraordinary customer experience. Its core values include commitment to quality, collaboration with supplier partners, long-term business relationships and more. All current Paragon supplier partners were eligible for the award, and winners were chosen based on feedback from Paragon employees representing operational and support-related functions.

“We’re quite honored to have won this prestigious award from Paragon,” said Karen Baldridge, President and CEO of Corporate Living. “Our operating philosophy at Corporate Living is to exceed the needs of each customer. Winning such an award confirms we are attaining that goal. We greatly value our partnership with Paragon and look forward to winning additional awards.”

About The Paragon Supplier Partner Awards:

Paragon Relocation is a full-service relocation management company that has been providing domestic and international relocation services since 1987. Paragon’s mission is to provide an extraordinary customer experience. Its core values include commitment to quality, collaboration with supplier partners, long-term business relationships and more. The Paragon Supplier Partner Awards recognize supplier partners who provide exceptional service to our clients and their employees. All current Paragon supplier partners were eligible for the award. Winners were chosen based on feedback from Paragon employees representing operational and support-related functions.

About Corporate Living:

Corporate Living is a global leader in temporary housing in the U.S., Canada, India, U.K., Mexico and Puerto Rico. A certified Women’s Business Enterprise through the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), Corporate Living has a successful 23-year history in the corporate housing and furnished apartment industry. Corporate Living is headquartered in Twinsburg, OH, with regional offices in New York City, NY, and Phoenix, AZ. Please visit our website at http://www.corporateliving.com to learn more.

###