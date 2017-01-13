New Juniper Systems 4.7-Inch, Android Rugged Smartphone Now Shipping

Cedar CT5 Rugged Smartphone, Android For those who want a simple, out-of-the-box data collection solution for rugged environments, the CT5 is an ideal product.

Now available from rugged data collection solution provider, Juniper Systems, is the new Cedar CT5 Android-operated rugged smartphone. The CT5 succeeds the previous CT4 Rugged Handheld in Juniper’s economical Cedar™ product line, a collection of devices that offer users an impressive level of ruggedness at a low price point.

The CT5 incorporates a slimmer, improved design over the CT4, featuring a larger, 4.7'' display for enhanced viewing ability, along with advanced features to help users work smarter and more efficiently as they collect and utilize data critical to their business processes. The new rugged handheld runs on Android 6.0, allowing users access to thousands of ready-made data collection apps available on Google Play.

Powered by a robust, 4500 mAh battery, the CT5 runs reliably through long work hours, helping to reduce downtime and maximize time between charges. The CT5 also notably boasts an IP68 rating, certifying complete protection against damage from dust and water.

“The CT5 Rugged Handheld packs huge value into a compact device, providing users with impressive ruggedness and processing capabilities for a low financial investment,” said Jed Packer, Director of Product Management at Juniper Systems. “For those who want a simple, out-of-the-box data collection solution for rugged environments, the CT5 is an ideal product.”

Learn more about the CT5 at [http://bit.ly/Cedar-CT5-Handheld __title__ http://bit.ly/Cedar-CT5-Handheld , or call Juniper Systems at 435-753-1881 to get a quote.

About Juniper Systems:

Based out of Logan, UT, USA and Birmingham, UK, Juniper Systems designs and manufactures ultra-rugged handheld computers and provides field data collection solutions for use in extreme environments. Since 1993, Juniper Systems has provided innovative mobile technology to natural resources, utilities and public services, geomatics, agriculture, industrial, and military markets. For more information on Juniper Systems products, please visit http://www.junipersys.com.