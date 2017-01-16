IT Glue™ Expands into Europe with UK-based Managing Director

IT Glue™ has announced that Phil Sansom is joining IT Glue as Managing Director, EMEA effective February 1, 2017. As the company’s first key hire in the UK, Mr. Sansom will help accelerate IT Glue’s growth throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). This will include setting up local offices in the UK and creating a network of distributors and resellers in the EMEA region.

Sansom joins IT Glue with extensive experience in both the IT Service Provider/VAR/MSP and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) businesses. Most recently, Mr. Sansom worked at Datto where he served as the Channel Development Director for the past two years. Prior to that, Phil spent 11 years with Kaseya, starting in 2004 as VP of EMEA Sales, working through a number of progressive positions, including building the UK operation from the ground up.

In his new role as Managing Director, Sansom will be responsible for the growth and success of IT Glue’s UK and EMEA business. Phil will also dedicate a significant amount of time to working with other vendor partners throughout the region -- attending, sponsoring and hosting industry events to drive value for both IT Glue partners and prospects.

“We are thrilled to have Phil aboard to help us launch our European operation,” said Chris Day, IT Glue CEO. “We have seen tremendous growth in the UK over the past several years, and we're excited to bring in strong, local executive leadership to help shape our programs and achieve our goals in the UK and across Europe.”

“I’m very excited to join IT Glue and build their first office in Europe. IT Glue is emerging as one of the most respected vendors in the space, and I see tremendous opportunities to grow our business within the region,” said Sansom.

About IT Glue:

IT Glue is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company based in Vancouver, Canada that provides an IT documentation platform for MSPs. This solution allows MSPs to document applications, devices, passwords and other IT assets centrally and in a standardized way, enabling critical information to be stored securely yet easily accessible by those who need it, whenever they need it.

