The Riverside labor law attorneys at Blumenthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik filed a class action lawsuit against Aerotek, Inc. for allegedly failing to pay their Recruiters and Account Managers overtime wages. The Aerotek, Inc. lawsuit, Case No. CIVDS1621258 is currently pending in the San Bernardino County Superior Court for the State of California. To read a copy of the Complaint click here.

The class action lawsuit alleges that under the California Labor Code, Aerotek, Inc. is required to pay all persons employed Recruiters and/or Account Managers overtime wages for their time worked in excess of eight hours in a workday and hours worked in excess of forty hours in any workweek. The class action complaint further asserts that the Recruiters and Account Managers employed by Aerotek, Inc. were allegedly misclassified because these employees failed to meet all the criteria under any of the exemptions to overtime pay in California. As a result, the Complaint seeks back payment for an unspecified amount for all the alleged overtime hours these employees worked for Aerotek, Inc.

The Riverside employment law attorneys at Blumenthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik represent employees in the State of California in various lawsuits including class actions for unpaid overtime, unpaid business expenses, and missed meal and rest breaks.