Today, researchers at The Ohio State University in collaboration with scientists at the University of Pennsylvania and the National Institute of Aging published a reproducible method to noninvasively measure in vivo human skeletal muscle mitochondrial function in JoVE Video Journal, the world’s first and only peer-reviewed scientific video journal. JoVE publishes high-quality video demonstrations of scientific experiments - offering researchers an easy and reliable way to replicate complex experimental techniques.

The video demonstration details a standard protocol for 31PMRS examination that affords serial, noninvasive and in vivo measurement of human skeletal muscle mitochondrial function. Aberrant mitochondrial impairment is a hallmark of a wide range of metabolic syndromes and genetic diseases, from common conditions such as aging and diabetes to rare disorders such as Friedreich's ataxia. The protocol holds considerable appeal when considering the breadth of investigations needed to reduce growing burden of metabolic syndrome that contributes to significant disability and death worldwide. Importantly, this 31PMRS protocol requires a minimal amount of scanner time and can be incorporated into comprehensive metabolic investigations in subjects at any center with commercially-available PMRS facilities.

“Reliable methods to adequately define in vivo skeletal muscle function in a feasible, cost-effective, and reproducible manner are critical to improving outcomes for individuals with a range of diseases that affect mitochondrial function,” explained Dr. Subha Raman, MD the principal investigator of the experiment. “By publishing in JoVE Video Journal, our research team presents a protocol that any researcher can reliably replicate and use to test new ideas to improve mitochondrial function in patients.”

Until now, the approach has not been widely adopted in translational and clinical research in part due to variations in methodology and limited guidance from the literature. This work’s optimization, standardization, and dissemination of methods for in vivo 31PMRS will facilitate the development of targeted therapies to improve skeletal muscle mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) capacity to favorably impact cardiovascular and metabolic health.

The research team's work was supported in part by an OSU Davis Heart and Lung Research Institute Trifit Award as well as the Intramural Research Program of the NIH National Institute on Aging.