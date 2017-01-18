New Body Armor Options from Propper

Propper offers faster turnaround on orders by stocking many of the most commonly requested products. Propper's new Switch tactical vest offers the flexibility to equip the entire unit, from snipers to EMT.

Propper International has expanded its comprehensive line of body armor and accessories for 2017 with the addition of new tactical vests and pouches for maximum mission effectiveness. In addition, they are offering faster turnaround on orders by stocking many of the most commonly requested products.

Inventory

One of the challenges of ordering body armor is the long lead time required. However, thanks to a special arrangement, Propper is now able to stock many of the most commonly requested plates and carriers to reduce turnaround time on armor orders.

Switch

Scalable to any mission, the new Switch tactical vest offers the flexibility to equip the entire unit, from snipers to EMT, with one style of vest and provide everyone with what they need to get the job done. This low-profile vest can be worn slick under a button-down shirt or fully loaded over a uniform or BDU, offering more options than the typical plate carrier. Pouches inside the cummerbund hold mags, tools, medical supplies, whatever the mission demands, while soft armor inserts can slide easily into the side panels for added protection.

4PV-EC

Flexibility is the name of the game with the 4-panel EC (External Carrier) vest. Built-in badge grommets, placard loop, comm channels on the shoulders, and 4PV inserts come standard. The rest you build the way you want it, with triple kangaroo pouches, pistol/M4 mag pouches, even a set up for medical.

4PV-U

The 4PV-U (Four Panel Vest-Uniform) uses our innovative four panel protection system in an outer carrier designed to match a professional uniform and an easy on/off design with built-in pockets and badge holder, the 4PV-U is as comfortable as it is professional. Made from the same fabric as Propper’s Lightweight Tactical Pant for a perfect match.

CRITICALRESPONSE® Kit

For the first responder on the scene, the CRITICALRESPONSE® kit is a lightweight, low cost one-size-fits-all carrier that stows easily in the back of a patrol vehicle or EMT unit to be ready at a moment’s notice.

Pouches

From small and large pouches to the new kangaroo insert that holds both M4/AR and pistol mags side-by-side, Propper now offers a complete line of MOLLE-compatible pouches to customize any armor carrier to maximize your effectiveness in the field.

To see the entire lineup of new body armor options and accessories, check out propper.com/armor.html.

About Propper

Propper is proudly celebrating 50 years in business in 2017. Making tactical gear with a purpose has been a way of life for Propper since their first U.S. Navy contract in 1967. Today, Propper designs and manufactures tactical clothing and gear that keeps military, law enforcement, and public safety professionals protected whether they’re in the service, on the job, or off for the weekend.

