Webroot Selects cleverbridge to Drive Global Subscription Revenues

cleverbridge, a provider of global subscription billing solutions, announces Webroot has selected cleverbridge’s ecommerce and subscription billing solutions to drive global recurring revenue for its endpoint security products. Webroot will leverage cleverbridge’s cloud-based billing and monetization platform to support a portion of its international subscriptions.

As Webroot continued to grow its international business, it sought a global ecommerce and subscription billing partner that would provide an improved customer experience beyond its current provider’s capabilities and service level. Webroot needed a provider that would not only meet its business requirements and provide requested contractual clauses, but one that could also provide industry taxation, data privacy and security standards to help it mitigate risk, maintain global compliance and protect its customer data. In addition to business requirements, what eventually led Webroot to switch to cleverbridge was the company’s client success management. cleverbridge offered Webroot a global solution, proven subscription capabilities and expertise, and ongoing consultation and success management to support sales goals.

“With a track record of delivering ecommerce and subscription solutions for global companies, cleverbridge was the best choice to drive our online sales and global expansion,” said Wayne Aiello, vice president of information systems, Webroot. “While we knew the integration was going to be complex, with cleverbridge’s APIs and experienced team, we were able to implement and go live on their globally optimized solution in only 90 days – rapidly accelerating our time-to-market. Since the launch, cleverbridge has continued to exceed our expectations with their ongoing analysis, guidance and testing to help us grow and serve our customers.”

“We are excited to work with Webroot to help them take their global online customer experience to the next level and maximize their recurring revenue,” said Christian Blume, CEO of cleverbridge. “As more software companies switch to new billing models, continually nurturing customer relationships throughout the various touchpoints in the product life cycle becomes increasingly important. Webroot’s selection of our ecommerce and subscription billing solutions validates this point and underlines their commitment to delivering valuable experiences to its customers.”

About Webroot

Webroot delivers next-generation endpoint security, threat intelligence services, and anomaly detection solutions to protect businesses and individuals around the globe. Our smarter approach harnesses the power of cloud-based collective threat intelligence derived from millions of real-world devices to stop threats in real time and help secure the connected world. Our award-winning SecureAnywhere® endpoint solutions, BrightCloud® Threat Intelligence Services, and FlowScape® solution protect tens of millions of devices across businesses, home users, and the Internet of Things. Trusted and integrated by market-leading companies, including Cisco, F5 Networks, Aruba, Palo Alto Networks, A10 Networks, and more. Webroot is headquartered in Colorado and operates globally across North America, Europe, and Asia. Discover Smarter Cybersecurity™ solutions at http://www.webroot.com.

About cleverbridge

cleverbridge provides global subscription billing solutions that help companies build long-term customer relationships and grow recurring revenue streams. With its flexible, cloud-based billing and monetization platform, cleverbridge integrates seamlessly with client systems, simplifies subscription business models and delivers an optimized online customer experience. Leveraging cleverbridge expertise, technology and services, clients monetize products and services more effectively, rapidly expand their global subscriber base and maximize customer lifetime value. Headquartered in Cologne, Germany, cleverbridge has offices in Chicago, San Francisco and Tokyo. For more information, visit http://www.cleverbridge.com.