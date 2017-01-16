iLoveKickboxing incorporates the workouts of professional fighters, while making them accessible and fun to the average man or woman looking to lose weight and get in shape. The fact that our company has had such tremendous growth in a short time span is a testament to the unique business model that we have developed at iLoveKickboxing.

iLoveKickboxing, the fast-growing fitness kickboxing franchise with more than 170+ locations worldwide, was recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®, the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Recognized by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise 500® places iLoveKickboxing as #196, up significantly from last year’s rank of 388, for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate, and brand power. The company is also ranked in the top ten of the fitness category.

“Being ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, let alone jumping 192 places on this list, is tremendously gratifying. The fact that our company has had such tremendous growth in a short time span is a testament to the unique business model that we have developed at iLoveKickboxing, which provides franchisees with unparalleled, on-going support, regular training in all areas of the business and a marketing program that drives hundreds of members to studios as soon as they open,” said CEO Michael Parrella.

“This news is particularly meaningful, as our studio owners all embody the spirit of true entrepreneurs. Many of them have spent years working for others in corporate America and are now looking to take charge of their own destiny, and build something both financially successful and personally rewarding,” he added.

Over its 38 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for entrepreneurs. iLoveKickboxing’s position on the ranking reinforces its strength in the industry. For more information visit, http://www.myilovekickboxing.com.

The key factors that go into Entrepreneur’s evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. All franchises are given a cumulative score based on more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

“We spend months gathering and crunching data in order to produce the Franchise 500 ranking. We’re proud of the result and the way it continues to be a resource for the franchise community,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. “Like every industry, franchising is ever-evolving and must smartly react to new technologies and consumer demands. We know it takes a lot to stay competitive, and are excited to celebrate those that do it best.”

“In order to reflect the evolving business world at large, we at Entrepreneur continue to evolve our annual ranking, too,” says Ryan Shea, president of Entrepreneur. “We’ve developed new ways to measure and analyze our collected data as new critical data points come into play. We take into account pertinent factors such as social media presence and financing availability, which have become increasingly important in today’s economy. The result is a more complete and relevant Franchise 500® that can serve as a valuable resource for our readers.”

To view iLoveKickboxing in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February issue of Entrepreneur available now on newsstands.

About iLoveKickboxing

iLoveKickboxing.com (ILKB) is a fast-growing fitness kickboxing franchise named number five on Entrepreneur magazine’s 2016 Top New Franchises. Dynamic workouts of professional fighters are made accessible to every man and woman looking to get fit, tone up, and take charge of their life! ILKB emphasizes community, fun, and expert support for long-lasting results.

To view a workout: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImEhje_0HcE

For before and after photos: http://www.ilovekickboxing.com/testimonials

For more information about iLoveKickboxing.com, or to schedule an interview, contact Deborah Straus at 516-667-0963 or send an email to dstraus(at)ilovekickboxing(dot)com