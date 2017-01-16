As one of our top selling themes, we knew that Must See was a favorite among real estate agents and brokers. But to be recognized by a blog, that we read every day, is something very special.

We are proud to announce that Agent Evolution’s Must See theme has, once again, been named on WPBeginner.com’s Best Real Estate WordPress Themes for Realtors 2017. Each year, this WordPress authority recognizes the best real estate themes for REALTORS® .

Agent Evolution’s VP of Operations, Chad Johnson says, “As one of our top selling themes, we knew that Must See was a favorite among real estate agents and brokers. But to be recognized by a blog, that we read every day, is something very special.”

The classically designed theme offers the following benefits:



Mobile responsive, fitting all screen sizes whether desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone.

It has 4 color schemes to choose from, with the option to use your own custom colors.

Optimized for IDX Broker Platinum service ensuring clean integration.

Must See, is one of seven themes offered for the Equity framework. Currently, agents and brokers can try all seven by signing up for a TurnKey website free 30-day trial.The trial is a live site complete with Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data.

“Having live MLS data makes the trial more authentic. It is, after all, the same site you will have for the life of your subscription.” says Chad.

The complete website also comes with IDX Broker Platinum home search, easy drag-and-drop page creation and exceptional support. Real estate professionals can explore Must See and all the themes built for the Equity framework by visiting http://www.agentevolution.com.

About Agent Evolution, LLC

Agent Evolution, a division of IDX, LLC, is recognized as a leading WordPress theme developer. Focusing exclusively on the needs of the real estate professionals, Agent Evolution themes are used on thousands of websites worldwide. In addition to themes, Agent Evolution produces plugins that add real estate specific functionality to WordPress websites. For more information on all the services provided by Agent Evolution, please visit http://www.AgentEvolution.com.