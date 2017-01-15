November 10, 2016 - Rental company, Miller’s Rentals, worked with Rutgers University, the State College of New Jersey, to celebrate the school’s momentous 250th birthday. The Edison-based supplier provided tables, chairs, heating, staging, and other various party rental items for the event. Rutgers University was founded in 1766 and is one of Miller’s Rentals’ regular and most prestigious clients. The university has established itself as one of New Jersey’s leading colleges, being the eighth-oldest in the nation, and has also grown to become one of the nation’s largest universities. Over 80 alumni from various fields returned to the school and its various campuses for the celebration, including motivational speaker and former football player Eric LeGrand.

Miller’s Rentals is a family-owned business that has been in operation since 1934. The company offers to provide customers with all of the products and services required for any event planning needs, be it tents, staging, red carpet, chairs, or tables. Photos of the equipment provided by Miller’s Rentals may be found on the business’s Facebook. In the past, Miller’s Rentals has worked with Rutgers University on its 250th Commencement and the Rutgers Athletics Inaugural 50-Yard Line Dinner. To make an inquiry about the products and services Miller’s Rentals offers, call 732-985-3050 or visit http://www.millersrentals.com.