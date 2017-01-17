Horizon Media Selects Adbrain as its Primary Cross-Device Partner

This, coupled with the sizable depth, reach and precision of our data, has allowed us to partner more closely with Horizon Media to help their clients reach their desired audiences more effectively while pushing the boundaries of innovation.

Horizon Media, the largest and fastest growing privately held media services agency in the world, is pleased to announce that its programmatic buying operation, HX, has selected Adbrain, a global provider of intelligent cross-device technology solutions, as its primary cross-device partner. The partnership allows HX to use cross-device ID mapping in any programmatic platform across Horizon’s network. This partnership is the result of a series of successful client beta tests utilizing Adbrain’s data in 2016.

“With HX, we provide complete clarity into the market and across all pricing and campaign activity, while also driving quick delivery of programmatic’s best offerings for clients,” said Adam Heimlich, SVP, Managing Director, Programmatic, HX. “Intelligent technologies continue to rapidly advance, and HX’s agile approach allows us to easily integrate best-in-breed programmatic solutions such as Adbrain’s cross-device technology to deliver efficiencies and further improve ROI for our clients.”

The Adbrain Identity Platform uses patented algorithms to accurately predict device identifiers of anonymous individual consumers. The technology allows Horizon’s clients to anonymously recognize consumers across all the devices they use and approach the right consumers with a personalized and consistent story.

“Most, if not all consumers are choosing to use multiple devices, making it challenging for our clients to identify and interact with their consumers intelligently and efficiently," said Trevor Mengel, HX’s Director of Product. “We had great results during our cross-device campaign testing period with Adbrain, resulting in further optimized programmatic plans and a better ROI for our clients.”

Adbrain is the only cross-device data partner to focus exclusively on data sales. This razor-sharp focus has made its data over 95% accurate when measured by a 3rd party. Adbrain also has one of the largest reaches in the U.S., with 80% of smartphones matched to other devices.

"Adbrain benefits from a unique position in the market, thanks to our media-agnostic, tech-focused approach,” said Gareth Davies, CEO, Adbrain. “This, coupled with the sizable depth, reach and precision of our data, has allowed us to partner more closely with Horizon Media to help their clients reach their desired audiences more effectively while pushing the boundaries of innovation.”

Led by Horizon’s Adam Heimlich, SVP, Managing Director, Programmatic, HX, is the only fully transparent trading desk within an agency. Built on the tenets of transparency and trust, HX reduces the cost structure and generates significantly increased value for the agency’s clients by delivering more working dollars to active media. Most recently, HX partnered with independent programmatic intelligence company Ad/Fin to become the first programmatic trading desk to embrace independent, third-party verification of its programmatic transactions at the impression level, generating more efficient targeting and ROI.

Horizon Media, Inc. is the largest and fastest growing privately held media services agency in the world. The company was founded in 1989, is headquartered in New York and has a second full service office in Los Angeles. Horizon Media was chosen as 2011 Independent Media Agency of the Year by Mediapost, 2010 U.S. Media Agency of the Year by Adweek, Brandweek, and Mediaweek as well as by Ad Age and as one of the world’s ten most innovative marketing and advertising companies by Fast Company in 2011. In 2012, Bill Koenigsberg, President, CEO and Founder, was honored by Advertising Age as Industry Executive of the Year. Most recently, in 2014, Bill Koenigsberg was named 4As Chair of the Board and is the first person from a media agency to hold this prestigious position in the 100-year history of the 4As, the marketing industry’s leading trade association.

The company’s mission is “To create the most meaningful brand connections within the lives of people everywhere.” By delivering on this mission through a holistic approach to brand marketing, Horizon Media has become one of the largest and fastest-growing media agencies in the industry, with estimated billings of over $6.5 billion and over 1,500 employees.

Adbrain is a global provider of intelligent cross-device technology, which powers the smartest advertisers, agencies and technology vendors alike. Consumers are seamlessly moving across devices throughout the day, and this behavior makes it difficult to identify and reach the right people. Adbrain makes sense of this multi-screen world by allowing marketers to understand who their audiences are, enabling both precise and innovative cross-device applications from media buying to analytics and attribution. Adbrain is a high-growth enterprise technology company with offices across the US and Europe, backed by leading institutional investors including Cisco, Kreos Capital, Octopus Ventures and Notion Capital.