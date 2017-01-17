"Our KBMax 3D user interface complements Oracle CPQ Cloud with an innovative approach to customer engagement. Configuring a product in dynamic 3D could elevate the user experience and accelerate sales," said Kevin Bennett, CTO of KBMax.

KBMax, a global leader in 3D visualization and CAD automation, today announced the availability of its MAX modules for Oracle CPQ Cloud. This comprehensive feature set elevates the ease of use and product interaction levels to a new standard via its fast, responsive 3D user interface. CAD automation significantly reduces cycle times by automatically generating CAD models and drawings, thus streamlining sales and manufacturing processes.

The two companies are working jointly with several customers implementing their solutions, providing a near-seamless, out-of-the-box integration with KBMax and Oracle CPQ Cloud, which could result in increased productivity and greater efficiency with their processes.

For example, a joint customer has integrated KBMax’s CAD configurator directly with Oracle’s CPQ Cloud to implement a full end-to-end workflow automation process without the need for multiple entries for customer, quote, sales order, work order or engineering information. This transformational business model could set the company on the path to explosive growth. The radical concept is called the Virtual Engineer Solution, which in part optimizes the design engineering workflows and automates CAD configurations in SolidWorks 3D models and 2D drawings. By transitioning from a very limited and poorly supported legacy system, cycle times for drawings could be reduced from days to minutes, while significantly reducing labor costs for drawings, order and design entry.

“The Max Modules help our customers accelerate sales and deliver an unprecedented customer experience. The improved control of complex product configurations increases sales productivity, while CAD automation reduces engineering cycle times from days to minutes,” said Vinesh Vis, AVP of Sales North America – Oracle CPQ Cloud.

“Our KBMax 3D user interface complements Oracle CPQ Cloud with an innovative approach to customer engagement. Configuring a product in dynamic 3D could elevate the user experience and accelerate sales,” said Kevin Bennett, CTO of KBMax.

“Providing interactive 3D product visualization is a compelling way to showcase what products have to offer and how they work. By showcasing how a product will look and function in real time, customers know they are getting the exact product they want,” said Chris Haussler, senior product manager of Oracle CPQ Cloud.

About the MAX modules:

MAX 3D User Interface

Users visually configure products in 3D and share interactive links and images with their customers for increased conversion rates. 2D product images are becoming extinct. In three years everything bought online will be depicted in 3D. Having 3D today is a tremendous competitive advantage to help products stand out and sell more, faster.

MAX CAD Automation

Configured products can require engineering drawings before sales can quote or manufacturing can build. These manual processes can take weeks. Reduce these bottlenecks with automated Solidworks, Autodesk Inventor, PTC Creo 3D models and drawings. Use bottoms up, top-down, and nesting methodologies to generate fast CAD models & drawings.

About KBMax:

KBMax began as an observation: custom product companies are drowning in the complexity of configuring, quoting & designing their own products, leaving a trail of disconnected spreadsheets, broken processes, and unsatisfied customers. The Austin, TX headquartered company set out with a vision of solving this problem in 2009 and never looked back. Since then we are serving hundreds of customers, globally and are helping them to grow faster.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

