Susan C. Logan, M.D. FACOG We are honored to have Dr. Logan among our providers and her patients are lucky to have someone so knowledgeable to deliver such quality caring support for their healthcare needs.

San Francisco Magazine recently queried area doctors to nominate their choice of best physicians in eight Bay Area counties for 2017. Almost 1,000 nominations were submitted and a little over 500 physicians were selected by the healthcare research company managing the award process. Results were announced the magazine’s January 2017 issue.

Under the category of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Women’s OB/GYN Medical Groups physician Dr. Susan Logan has been selected for this honor by San Francisco Magazine for two years consecutively .

Dr. Lela Emad of the Women’s OB/GYN Medical Group says, “Dr. Susan C. Logan is a respected, caring OB/GYN certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She has been a part of our group since the early 90s, and has played an integral role in building the practice. We are honored to have her among our providers and her patients are lucky to have someone so knowledgeable to deliver such quality caring support for their healthcare needs.”

Dr. Logan also serves as Antepartum Testing Medical Director at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, as well as the Medical Director of the Sweet Success Program.

About the Women’s OB/GYN Medical Group

With a team made up of compassionate, expert doctors, midwives, nurses and medical assistants aimed at providing unmatched care to patients, the Women’s OB/GYN Medical Group offers a full range of obstetrics and gynecology services to women in the North Bay region. Services offered include;



general gynecological health screenings

state-of-the-art diagnostics

comprehensive pregnancy and postpartum care

full mid-wifery services

minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery

uro-gynecological procedures

incontinence care

menopause care

laser hair reduction, skin care and Botox Cosmetic

Women’s OB/GYN Medical Group’s staff of physicians include; Lela Emad, MD, Shazah Khawaja, MD, Amita Kachru, MD, and Susan Logan, MD. Together, these doctors share a unique whole-body approach to medicine as they strive to find the underlying causes of a woman’s health problems, rather than simply treating the symptoms.

The team of health professionals at Women’s OB/GYN is committed to both alleviating short-term ailments and maximizing long-term health. The practice partnered with Northern California Medical Associates (NCMA) in 2014 to strengthen its network of experienced healthcare providers, directly benefitting patient access to healthcare specialists in the area.

The Women's OB/GYN Medical Group strives to better the lives of all women with a holistic approach to women’s health. To learn more about these fine physicians and the many services provided by the Women’s OB/GYN Medical Group visit the website. Call for an appointment at (707) 579-1102.