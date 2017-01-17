45% of organizations would switch applicant tracking systems to get more/better recruitment marketing capability

Talemetry, award-winning provider of high performance recruitment marketing software, announced today the availability of a new study exploring the use of recruitment marketing technology within recruiting organizations, along with their challenges, strategies and priorities for 2017.

The new report is based on a survey of recruiting and HR leaders and practitioners and is available for download here: http://bit.ly/2iQRGAM

Talemetry’s 2017 Recruitment Marketing Technology Survey includes full survey data, along with key takeaways and Talemetry’s recommendations for addressing recruitment marketing challenges.

Some of the key findings include:



85% of organizations utilize job board distribution for attracting candidates

Job board distribution is the leading source of hire, and received the highest satisfaction rating

Yet, 71% of organizations are not getting enough qualified applicants

Organizations are least satisfied with their Candidate Relationship Management (CRM) technologies

Increasing outbound sourcing capability is the most important initiative for organizations in 2017…and much more

“We found a significant disconnect as organizations rely on, and are satisfied with, their job board distribution technologies, yet they overwhelmingly are not getting enough qualified applicants,” said Jade Bourelle, CEO of Talemetry. “It’s easy to see why increasing outbound sourcing capability is a priority in 2017, and Talemetry has a system and support services that can help them do it.”

The report also reveals that organizations primarily look to their applicant tracking system (ATS) provider for recruitment marketing capabilities, yet 40% cite lack of recruitment marketing support from their ATS as their top recruitment marketing technology challenge.

Talemetry’s 2017 Recruitment Marketing Technology Outlook Survey is available for download immediately here: http://bit.ly/2iQRGAM

About Talemetry

Talemetry® works with your applicant tracking system enabling you to get more of the right candidates to apply for jobs using all recruitment marketing and sourcing channels and activities on a single powerful technology platform.

The Talemetry suite helps large organizations automatically distribute jobs, search and source candidates, build talent pipelines, engage candidates with full CRM, provide rich social and mobile candidate experiences, integrate external recruiters, manage all recruiting vendors, and measure and optimize their recruitment operations.

Talemetry, Inc. has been helping hundreds of employers improve candidate experiences, optimize recruiter efficiency, control costs, and get maximum visibility into what works and what doesn’t since 2000. To learn more, visit http://talemetry.com or follow @Talemetry.http://www.twitter.com/talemetry