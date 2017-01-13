Ana Cecilia Montalbán Recognized as the Region’s Top Latino Lawyer

Ana Cecilia Montalbán from the Philadelphia office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was recognized at the Emerging Lawyers Awards Luncheon, hosted by AL DÍA News Media Jan. 12 at the Pyramid Club in Philadelphia. The Emerging Lawyers Luncheon honored the region’s top Latino Lawyers and recognized their professional accomplishments for contributions to diversity in Philadelphia. The luncheon featured a special keynote address from City Solicitor Sozi Pedro Tulante.

AL DÍA News Media is a dynamic news organization based in Philadelphia that empowers Latinos to write their own story and is the only news media organization to define the Latino experience proactively.

Ms. Montalbán has been a member of Greenberg Traurig’s national Public Finance Practice since 2012. She is counsel to a variety of clients, including governmental issuers, underwriters/placement agents, and bond purchasers, in many public finance transactions throughout the United States. In 2016, she was named as one of the “Top Women in Law” in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania by the Legal Intelligencer. Ms. Montalbán also is a member of both the National Association of Bond Lawyers and Ladies First, a professional association of women engaged in public finance.

Currently, Ms. Montalbán is part of the disclosure team for the City of Philadelphia’s water and wastewater utility. In 2015, Ms. Montalbán assisted the City of Philadelphia with a large tax-exempt bond transaction – the issuance of $417,456,000 principal amount of revenue bonds, which achieved debt service savings for the City and helped finance needed capital improvements to its water and wastewater system. She is an advocate for green financing initiatives and also has experience with green infrastructure projects within the City of Philadelphia.

Ms. Montalbán is an alumna of the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Arts and Sciences and Law School. Although she was born in Miami and raised by Nicaraguan parents, she now considers herself a local. She remains dedicated to the Latino community in many ways, including providing pro bono legal services to special immigrant juveniles and victims of trafficking. Ms. Montalbán has dedicated her career to financing important capital projects that facilitate the building and strengthening of communities. She is especially proud of her local endeavors, including her involvement with the conversion and reutilization of vacant public land throughout the City during her time with the Philadelphia Law Department.

Before receiving her law degree, Ms. Montalbán spent time as Executive Operations Director for Congreso de Latinos Unidos, Inc., a local multiservice nonprofit dedicated to bolstering the Latino community. She also clerked for Chief Justice Theodore A. McKee of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and completed a fellowship with the Office of the Solicitor of the City of Philadelphia.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A single entity worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.