Expanded Boot Lineup from Propper

The Series 300 boot made in the USA, meets all AR670-1 and Berry boot regulations for US military use. Propper footwear was designed for long lasting comfort and durability.

Propper International is bringing out four new boots for 2017 to enhance their already popular assortment of tactical duty wear.

The new waterproof Series 100 headlines the new offerings. Based on the popular Series 100 platform available in both 6-inch and 8-inch versions, the waterproof version adds waterproof leather and a 1000D Cordura® upper that can be pulled snug with the quick and easy NATO speed lace system. A special gusset behind the zipper helps keep water out while the triple density rubber foundation and an arch made from a durable compound will hold up to the rigors of fast-roping.

The new durable, yet lightweight Series 300 boot features US MIL-SPEC split leather cattle hide upper for a sharp uniform look and is proudly made in the USA to meet all AR670-1 and Berry boot regulations for US military use. With this level of comfort and endurance, the Series 300 just might become your favorite boot. Available in both 6-inch and 8-inch versions, in black and coyote.

For a terrific value in an entry level boot, the Tactical Duty Boot keeps your feet comfortable and ready to take you into the toughest places with professional quality leather upper and high traction outsole, while breathable, moisture-wicking mesh lining lets your feet breathe. Comfort comes from an athletic performance rubber sole with EVA cushioning and padded collar.

Durable comfort and versatility are the trademarks of the WPX waterproof crossover tactical boot. Keep your feet dry and ready in the harshest tactical environment with rubber, molded toe cap and mudguard, 600D nylon mesh with waterproof backing and a gusseted tongue to prevent water from seeping in. An EVA cushioned footbed with contoured arch support provides all-day comfort.

To see the entire lineup of new boots, check out propper.com/footwear.html.

About Propper

Propper is proudly celebrating 50 years in business in 2017. Making tactical gear with a purpose has been a way of life for Propper since their first U.S. Navy contract in 1967. Today, Propper designs and manufactures tactical clothing and gear that keeps military, law enforcement, and public safety professionals protected whether they’re in the service, on the job, or off for the weekend.

