Lennar is breaking ground on its first Innovative Living community, Clarksburg Square, with a Grand Opening event planned for Saturday, January 21st, 2017. As Maryland’s only Solar Standard community, the highly anticipated opening will showcase the home automation and energy saving technologies that are built right into the urban-inspired townhomes at Clarksburg Square.

The event will give prospects a sneak peek at the community’s decorated townhome model, The Cambridge, and to be the first to test out Lennar’s Innovative Living home automation system, included with the purchase of each home at Clarksburg Square.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided, as well as the chance to win a $500 gift card to the neighboring Clarksburg Premium outlets. In addition to receiving an iPad with the purchase of a new home at Clarksburg Square as part of the home automation package, buyers also can take advantage of the event’s special Grand Opening incentives.

“This Grand Opening is particularly exciting, as every detail was thoughtfully considered when designing Clarksburg Square for our homeowners,” says Lennar Maryland Division President, Ryan Houck. “From the latest in urban, contemporary townhome designs to Lennar’s Innovative Living and solar technologies, Clarksburg Square truly is the total package.”

The urban-inspired townhome community features 2-car garages, open floorplans, designer finishes, gourmet kitchens, grand owners' suites and more. Planned amenities will include a swimming pool, and solar clubhouse, fitness center, ampitheatre, to name a few. With a sought-after location in Montgomery County, Clarksburg Square is just two miles from I-270 and the Clarksburg Premium Outlets.

Future homeowners and Realtors are invited to attend the Grand Opening event of Clarksburg Square and are encouraged to RSVP by Friday, January 20th by calling 888-214-2068. To learn more about Innovative Living at Clarksburg Square visit ClarksburgSquare.com.

