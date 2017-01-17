Au Bon Pain Debuts Wholesome, Hearty Items with New Winter Menu

To provide comfort and fuel during the cold winter season, Au Bon Pain, an internationally recognized leader in the fast-casual category, announces a hearty and wholesome Winter Menu. Starting today, guests can enjoy fulfilling new items such as the Good Egg Breakfast Sandwich, Turkey Mash-Up Sandwich, Cranberry Crunch & Honey Parfait, Slow Cooked Smoky Chicken & Sausage Soup, and Toasted Honey Latte. New Winter Menu items will be available January 17, 2016 - March 27, 2017.

“Our new winter offerings perfectly complement the cold weather this season, allowing our guests to get out of the cold to enjoy a warm and savory meal or snack with Au Bon Pain,” said Au Bon Pain executive chef, Katherine See. “We created this Winter Menu with the intention of providing nutritional options that will fill you up, allowing guests to find comfort while eating better to kick off the new year.”

Au Bon Pain’s new Good Egg Breakfast Sandwich is a healthy twist on a classic breakfast sandwich recipe. Made with two wholesome eggs, cheddar cheese, fresh tomatoes, creamy avocado, antioxidant-rich spinach, and a bright lemon aioli on a rustic baguette, this sandwich offers a fresh, protein-packed breakfast option. Au Bon Pain will also introduce the Turkey Mash-Up Sandwich, featuring tender cider glazed pulled turkey and a unique sweet potato mash, topped with crunchy kale and pickled red onions tossed in balsamic vinaigrette. For those looking for a warmer option, Au Bon Pain’s Slow Cooked Smoky Chicken & Sausage Soup is filled with hearty, Lowcountry-inspired ingredients including chicken, smoked sausage, hominy, navy beans, kale, sweet potato, tomatoes, celery, onions and carrots simmered in a savory chicken broth.

The fast casual bakery cafe is also introducing new muffin recipes which are moister and more flavorful. A new limited-time offer Banana Walnut Muffin will be featured alongside everyday favorites Blueberry, Bran, Corn, and Double Chocolate Muffins. A new Energy Cookie is also on the bakery lineup made with spelt flour, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, rolled oats, cranberries and white chocolate. And, for those looking to add a little caffeine to their day, Au Bon Pain also has a new Toasted Honey Latte.

Additional healthful breakfast options also include Au Bon Pain’s Cranberry Crunch & Honey Parfait. Made with greek non-fat vanilla yogurt, cranberries, and cranberry bog honey, this parfait also features Au Bon Pain’s new housemade honey granola, prepared with whole oats, pumpkin & sunflower seeds, pecans, coconut, cranberries, and honey. Superfood Cranberry & Almond Hot Cereal is also available for guests and includes whole oats, quinoa, amaranth, cranberries, almonds, sunflower seeds, pepitas, and raw flax seeds, keeping individuals satisfied well into the day.

The full Winter Menu:

● Turkey Mash-Up Sandwich - Cider glazed pulled turkey and sweet potato mash, topped with kale and pickled red onions tossed in balsamic vinaigrette on rustic baguette.

● Good Egg Breakfast Sandwich - Two eggs, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, avocado, spinach & lemon aioli on rustic baguette.

● Slow Cooked Smoky Chicken & Sausage Soup - Chicken, smoked sausage, hominy, navy beans, kale, sweet potato, tomatoes, celery, onions and carrots simmered in a savory chicken broth.

● Energy Cookie - Spelt flour, along with pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, rolled oats, cranberries and white chocolate.

● Banana Walnut Muffin - Banana Walnut muffin with a new recipe, garnished with chopped walnuts.

● Superfood Cranberry & Almond Hot Cereal - Whole oats, quinoa, amaranth, cranberries, almonds, sunflower seeds, pepitas, and raw flax seeds.

● Cranberry Crunch & Honey Parfait - Greek non-fat vanilla yogurt, housemade honey granola, cranberries, and cranberry bog honey

● Housemade Granola - Whole oats, pumpkin and sunflower seeds, pecans, coconut, cranberries, and honey.

● Toasted Honey Latte - Rich espresso, blended with honey and toasted marshmallow syrup and topped with frothed milk, served hot or iced.

For more information on the new Winter Menu or to find an Au Bon Pain café location near you, visit: http://www.aubonpain.com.

About Au Bon Pain

Founded in 1978, Au Bon Pain (“the place of good bread”) has grown into an internationally recognized leader in the fast-casual restaurant category. The chain’s signature items—sandwiches, breads, pastries, salads, soups and coffee—are served in welcoming café environments emphasizing quick service and hospitality. Au Bon Pain offers consumers a wide array of delicious, nutritional foods that include low-sodium, low-fat, gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options. Calorie counts are clearly posted on menus and full nutritional information is provided in each cafe which has helped the brand earn Health magazine’s designation as one of America’s Top 5 Healthiest Restaurant Chains over the past three years and one of America’s Healthiest Restaurant Chains by Grellin.

Au Bon Pain operates in six key trade channels including urban office buildings, hospitals, universities, transportation centers, malls and museums. Au Bon Pain currently operates in more than 300 locations in the U.S. and internationally. Additional information about Au Bon Pain, which is headquartered in Boston, may be found at http://www.aubonpain.com