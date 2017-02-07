Bow Capital invests in Eversight to Accelerate Growth

Eversight, the leader in Offer Innovation software, today announced a new minority investment from Bow Capital, a venture fund formed by Vivek Ranadive and Grady Burnett. Ranadive is the founder and former CEO of TIBCO and an innovator credited with digitizing Wall Street in the 1980s. He is also on the board of Nielsen, and is owner and Chairman of the Sacramento Kings.

Eversight provides Offer Innovation software solutions to enable consumer products manufacturers and retailers to discover, test, and deploy more effective promotions. Offer Innovation leverages advanced machine learning and innovative use of digital platforms and channels to dramatically improve the effectiveness of in-store promotions for both consumer products manufacturers and their retail customers.

“Bow Capital was founded to help emerging companies with the potential to disrupt an industry, make the world a better place, and reach escape velocity” said Vivek Ranadivé, managing general partner and founder of Bow Capital. “Eversight is well on its way to disrupting CPG and Retail with its innovative approach to trade promotions and we’re proud to be able to assist the Eversight team in its next phase of growth.”

“Eversight just closed a record 2016 year and we are continuing to invest in a future of continued growth for the company and the value we deliver for our customers,” said Jamie Rapperport, CEO of Eversight. “We are thrilled to partner with Bow Capital and look forward to working with their team of exceptional digital transformation advisors.”

Eversight promotions deployed by manufacturers and their retail partners typically out-perform traditional promotions by 5-25%+, and the company has quickly become the software platform of choice for major brands including Coca-Cola, Ferrero, Keurig, Kimberly-Clark, Nestle, and others.

About Eversight

Headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. and founded in 2013, Eversight provides Offer Innovation software that helps retailers and consumer goods companies dramatically improve promotion effectiveness and make better use of in-store promotion dollars. Eversight disrupts the world of promotions by combining the latest in predictive analytics, cloud software, data science and behavioral economics. Eversight Cloud™ enables customers to remove the guesswork and risk from promotions by digitally testing hundreds of unique offers with real shoppers to find the best performing ones. Eversight serves as a strategic partner to some of the largest consumer goods companies and retailers, including Coca-Cola, Ferrero, Keurig, Kimberly-Clark, Nestle and other leading brands. Promotions based on Offer Innovation have yielded an unprecedented 5 to 25+ percent performance improvement over traditional promotions. Visit http://www.eversightlabs.com to learn more.

