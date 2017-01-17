Two Cocktails included in Valentine's Hotel Package

The staff of the Hyatt Hotels in Denver Downtown, Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center and Grand Hyatt Denver, present their Denver Valentine’s hotel packages that are valid throughout the month of February. In addition to an overnight stay in newly refreshed accommodations with free WiFi, the hotels’ respective packages include:

Hyatt Regency Denver’s Valentine’s Package:



Two cocktails in the 27th floor Peaks Lounge overlooking the Colorado Rocky Mountains

Complimentary hotel parking for one car.

Grand Hyatt Denver’s Grand Valentine’s Package:



Two cocktails in Fireside | The Bar, with its linear stacked fireplaces

Hotel valet parking for one car.

These Denver hotel packages start as low as $174 per room. Reservations may be made by visiting the Offers page of the hotel’s websites at http://www.denver.grand.hyatt.com or http://www.denver.regency.hyatt.com or by calling toll-free 1-800-233-1234. (Offer subject to availability; guests must be 21 years of age or older to receive alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic beverages may be substituted for alcoholic beverages.)

About Hyatt Hotels in Denver Downtown

Hyatt Hotels in Downtown Denver are comprised for two award-winning properties in the heart of the Mile High City. They are located two blocks apart, one block on either side of the 16th Street Mall, easily accessible to entertainment, dining and attractions. Both downtown Denver hotels have recently completed a refresh of all of their accommodations that now include free WiFi. With 516 guest rooms, Grand Hyatt Denver also provides 52,600 square feet of event space, including the renowned Pinnacle Club with its panoramic views. Pub 17 on Welton Street capitalizes on Colorado micro brew culture, offering a selection of over 35 craft beers, regionally sourced fare and western slope wines. Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center is one of the region’s largest hotels. Towering 37 stories, it offers 1,100 guest rooms adjacent to the Colorado Convention Center. Hyatt Regency Denver features Altitude Restaurant and Peaks Lounge on the 27th floor with views overlooking the Rocky Mountains. It also includes 60,600 square feet of Denver meeting space with two large ballrooms. Both hotels offer a state-of-the-art fitness facility and a host of amenities that provide comfort for their guests and hold the Trip Advisors Certificate of Excellence.