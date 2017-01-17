The Birmingham located in Alderwood, Marion Woodlands and Windsor Woods. "We have been beyond impressed with Maronda and wanted to THANK YOU for all that you've done for us." -Holly and Greg

Maronda Homes designs floor plans with the home buyer in mind. Offering town homes, patio homes, ranch style, and two-story designs, there is something for the most discerning consumer; and their new homes assimilate into amazing new communities. Take a sneak peek into what is new at Maronda Homes in 2017:

Marian Woodlands in Belle Vernon will consist of approximately 140 homes upon its completion. This premier single family home community was released in late 2016 with unfounded success. Only 3 home sites remain to be sold at this time, but the list of home buyers anxiously awaiting the next release of home sites in April 2017 is rapidly growing. If looking for a home in the Rostraver area, the first place to start would be Marian Woodlands.

Windsor Woods in Cecil has just opened up to the marketplace this week. 17 home sites designed for a variety of single family homes are not forecasted to last long. Cecil offers a lower property tax alternative to its neighboring Allegheny County. The community is located in the highly acclaimed Canon-McMillan School District that prides itself on local volunteer efforts, academic achievement, and effective communication between students, teachers and those of the community. Windsor Woods is the perfect fit for someone looking for a rural feel with the convenience of an easy commute nearly anywhere via the nearby I-79 corridor.

Alderwood and Spirt of Pine in Pine Township are offering a new Presidential line of homes to the North Hills of Pittsburgh. The first phase of Alderwood sold with rapid success. This community offers the high-end single family home buyer an affordable price alternative, while boasting luxury home amenities and stunning home sites. This month Maronda has released the second phase of this breathtaking one of a kind community. Spirt of Pine will be released Spring of 2017. This sister community to Alderwood will be a dream for home buyers looking for maintenance friendly living in Maronda’s indulgent new town home designs. Maronda has hit the nail on the head offering the opportunity to have over 2,500 square feet of living space, without the hassle of yardwork.

The four communities highlighted above are just the beginning. Maronda Homes currently has 31 locations throughout the North, South, East, and West Hills of Pittsburgh. No matter which community, Maronda Homes guarantees a friendly face waiting to share their expertise. In addition, Maronda values its Realtor partners throughout the Pittsburgh area. They understand the importance of referrals in the Realtor community, and it's their commitment to create long-lasting relationships with the areas Realtors.

