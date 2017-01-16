Partnering with SnapRx gives us a platform to build digital word of mouth buzz for independent pharmacies that provide great service, personalize the retail experience, and develop lasting relationships with their customers.

FLAVORx and SnapRx today announced a new partnership to help independent pharmacies market to young families in their communities. Independent pharmacies face the challenge of a declining customer base as baby boomers age. The goal of the SnapRx FLAVORx partnership is to help pharmacy owners attract, retain, and delight the next generation of health and wellness customers.

"We are excited about our new partnership with FLAVORx," said Sean McDonald, CEO of SnapRx. "Success in the 21st century is about having the right products and the tools to reach your customers whenever and wherever they may be. With this FLAVORx / SnapRx partnership, pharmacies can now reach millennials with the products and services they care about quickly, through the right channels, while growing their pharmacy business."

According to Weber Shandwick, millennial aged moms post on social networks an average of 10.4 times per month. Over 90% of millennial moms have shared an experience at a retail store. The SnapRx FLAVORx partnership gives independent pharmacies the tools to tap into these networks and capitalize on the promotional power of this digitally-savvy generation.

“When millennials are looking for a new product or service, the first place they turn for advice is friends and family in their social networks which is quickly followed by general online reviews,” said Chris Cielewich, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Independent Pharmacies for FLAVORx. “Partnering with SnapRx gives us a platform to build digital word of mouth buzz for independent pharmacies that provide great service, personalize the retail experience, and develop lasting relationships with their customers.”

For more information on this strategic partnership, pharmacy owners and managers should contact Chris Cielewich at FLAVORx at ccielwich(at)flavorx(dot)com.

About FLAVORx - FLAVORx, a Maryland-based biotech company, has been helping children take their medicine since 1994. The FLAVORx Pediatric System is available in over 45,000 chain and independent pharmacies. Using FLAVORx’s copyrighted flavoring recipes, pharmacists have safely flavored more than 100 million prescriptions and over-the-counter medications, reducing stress levels for parents and giving children control and choice over their own wellness. The company’s mission is to improve lives and health-related outcomes through higher medication adherence.

About SnapRx - SnapRx, a Pittsburgh-based online marketing company, is the most comprehensive marketing platform for independent pharmacies. It combines email, web, social and e-commerce in one powerful, yet simple, tool so independent pharmacists can reach their customers consistently, create more meaningful connections and compete against big-box pharmacies.