tDynamo is a Secure Card Reader Authenticator tDynamo offers the flexibility for users to create the best payment experience for them.

MagTek, Inc., the world’s leading supplier of secure payment technology, today announces the launch of the tDynamo, MagTek’s newest offering into the fast-growing field of secure credit card readers. The tDynamo captures attention by accepting Magnetic Stripe, Chip Card and Contactless Payments in a compact, secure, sleekly-designed device.

The tDynamo is designed to adapt to the needs of the merchant. With its ability to switch easily between Counter Top and Mobile platforms, merchants can securely accept payments in any situation or environment that arises. The compact form factor delivers an unobtrusive fixed or mobile POS, while at the same time providing a long, smooth swipe-path that delivers one of the highest first swipe read rates in the industry.

“Customers have to ask themselves if they need a countertop or mobile card reader. tDynamo gives them both,” says John Arato, MagTek’s Vice President and General Manager for Retail Products. “Whether they want a fixed POS by the door, or they want to allow line busting mobile payments on the floor, the tDynamo offers the flexibility for users to create the best payment experience for them.”

A small, versatile secure card reader authenticator, the tDynamo packs quite the security punch. Data is protected and encrypted the moment it is swiped, tapped or dipped. Employing open, 3DES end-to-end encryption and industry standard DUKPT key management, the tDynamo offers vast platform flexibility as well as simple integration.

The tDynamo solves the issue for merchants wanting to achieve PCI and EMV compliance and protect their customers’ data. Utilizing a highly secure card reader authenticator in such a simply designed and flexible form factor, many merchant requirements pertaining to their payment experience needs are met fully by the tDynamo.

For more information about MagTek and tDynamo, please visit our web site at https://www.magtek.com, or see us at the Big Show, booth #3173, National Retail Federation Annual Conference and Expo, January 15-17 at the Jacob Javits Center, New York, NY.

About MagTek

Since 1972, MagTek has been a leading manufacturer of electronic devices and systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission and security of cards, checks, PINs and other identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Its products include secure card readers, check scanners, PIN pads and distributed credential issuing systems. These products are used worldwide by financial institutions, retailers, hotels, law enforcement agencies and other organizations to provide secure and efficient electronic payment and identification transactions.

Today, MagTek continues to innovate with the development of a new generation of security centric products secured by MagneSafe™. By leveraging strong encryption, secure tokenization, real time authentication and dynamic payment card data, MagneSafe products enable users to assess and validate the trustworthiness of credentials used for online identification, payment processing, and other high-value electronic transactions.

MagTek is based in Seal Beach, California and has sales offices throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia, with independent distributors in over 40 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.magtek.com.

